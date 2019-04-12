Football gossip: Pogba, Eriksen, Kroos, De Ligt, Mane, Wan-Bissaka

Real Madrid will look to offload 29-year-old Germany midfielder Toni Kroos this summer in order to free up space for Manchester United's France international Paul Pogba, 26, and Tottenham's Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen. (AS)

However, Inter Milan have begun preliminary talks to sign 27-year-old Eriksen and any deal could cost more than 100m euros (£86.5m). (Tuttosport, via Calciomercato)

Manchester United have dropped their interest in Crystal Palace's 21-year-old English right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka in favour of pursuing Paris St-Germain and Belgium defender Thomas Meunier, 27. (Sun)

Netherlands centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, 19, will leave Ajax for either Bayern Munich or Barcelona this summer, according to the Dutch side's manager Erik ten Hag. (Suddeutsche Zeitung - in Dutch)

Alternatively, De Ligt's compatriot and former Manchester United manager Louis Van Gaal says the defender should join either Manchester City or Barcelona this summer, rather than move to Juventus. (Gazzetta - in Italian)

Real Madrid remain interested in Liverpool's Senegal forward Sadio Mane, but the Spanish giants will only make a move if the 27-year-old hands in a transfer request. (El Confidencial - in Spanish)

Bournemouth are considering whether to cash in on 25-year-old Scotland winger Ryan Fraser, amid interest from Arsenal. (Mirror)

Tottenham are prepared to spend £30m to sign Barcelona's Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes after the 25-year-old's impressive loan spell at Everton.(Star)

Manchester United offered to almost double Ander Herrera's salary in an attempt to keep the 29-year-old Spain midfielder at the club. (Forbes)

Paris St-Germian right-back Dani Alves, 35, has openly criticised his team-mates in an interview on French radio. The Brazilian argued the club should have paid more attention to his advice because of his experience at the highest levels of football. (RMC radio, via AS)