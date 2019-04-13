Football gossip: Willian, Wan-Bissaka, Eriksen, Koulibaly, Joao Felix

  • From the section Gossip
Football gossip

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solksjaer will be given a club-record £200m to spend during the summer transfer window. (Sunday Express)

United will rival Manchester City for Crystal Palace's £40m-rated English defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 21. (Daily Mail)

And the Old Trafford club will triple Christian Eriksen's wages if Tottenham's 27-year-old Danish midfielder joins them in the summer. (Mirror)

They are also after Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly. The 27-year-old Senegal player is valued at £110m. (Sunday Express)

Barcelona could make another move for Chelsea winger Willian. The La Liga side previously had a £55m bid for the Brazilian, 30, turned down. (Sunday Telegraph)

Tottenham are monitoring Celta Vigo's Uruguayan striker Maxi Gomez. The 22-year-old, who has a £43.5m release clause in his contract, is keen to play for a club in European competition. (Mail on Sunday)

Juventus will sell Argentine forward Paulo Dybala, 25, to help fund a 100m euro (£86.4m) move for Benfica's Portuguese forward Joao Felix, 19. (Tuttosport via Football Italia)

Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira rejected a 75m euro (£65m) bid for Felix from the Italian champions last week. (O Jogo - in Portuguese)

Inter Milan's Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, 26, can leave for 60m euros (£52m). (As.com)

Monaco's Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas, 31, suggested he left Chelsea in January because he believed the club's incoming boss Maurizio Sarri was favouring Jorginho, who he said was like a "son" to the Italian having both been at Napoli. (Mirror)

Real Madrid and Barcelona will go head-to-head to sign FC Tokyo's Japanese midfielder Takefusa Kubo, 17. (Marca - in Spanish)

Lyon manager Bruno Genesio will leave the Ligue 1 club at the end of the season. (RMC Sport - in French)

Chelsea's American defender Matt Miazga, 23, says he will keep his options open after his loan spell at Reading ends. (The Reading Chronicle)

Sunday Express
Sunday Express back page

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC