World sport: 10 photos we liked this week - 8-14 April

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

Palawan, Philippines, 12 April: Yana Nestsiarava of Belarus dives from a rock precipice at the Small Lagoon on Miniloc Island during the first competition day of the of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series. (Photo by Dean Treml/Red Bull via Getty Images)

Rome, Italy, 13 April: Mitch Evans and Jaguar Racing celebrate his and the team's maiden win at the Rome E-Prix. (Photo by ABB FIA Formula E via Getty Images)

Oakland, California, 13 April: Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors goes for a loose ball during their game against the LA Clippers in the first round of the 2019 NBA Western Conference Play-offs at Oracle Arena (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Utrecht, Netherlands, 10 April: Caia Van Maasakker of the Netherlands celebrates scoring a goal during the Women's FIH Field Hockey Pro League match against China (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images for FIH)

Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia, 13 April: Brooks Koepka of the US watches his shot from a fairway bunker during third-round play (Photo by Reuters/Lucy Nicholson

Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, 13 April: Uche Ikpeazu of Hearts celebrates at full-time as his side beat Inverness Caledonian Thistle to reach the Scottish Cup final (photo by Alan Rennie/Action Plus via Getty Images)

Adelaide, Australia, Mitch Larkin competes in the butterfly during day three of the 2019 Australian National Swimming Championships (Photo by Delly Carr/Getty Images)

Szczecin, Poland, 12 April: Ilaria Kaeslin of Switzerland competes on the beam in the women's all-around final during the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2019 (Photo by EPA/Marcin Bielecki)

Gyor, Hungary 13 April: Ingvild Kristiansen Bakkerud (C) and Kathrine Brothman Heindahl (R) of Odense in action against Crina Pintea of Gyor during the women's EHF Champions League quarter-final second-leg handball match (Photo by EPA-EFE/Csaba Krizsan)

Sydney, Australia, 11 April: A general scene of the demolition under way of Allianz Stadium. The stadium is currently being demolished before a rebuild expected to be completed by 2022. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

