Sky Brown wins UK Skateboard Championships gold in women's park

'I can do anything': Meet Sky Brown, the 10-year-old skateboarding sensation

Ten-year-old Sky Brown won gold at her first national competition with victory in the women's park at the UK Skateboard Championships in Salford.

Brown, who is aiming to become Britain's youngest summer Olympian at next year's Tokyo Games, scored 308 points to secure the title on Sunday.

Amy Ram took silver with 275 and Rebecca Davies won bronze on 260.

The event, which features more than 140 of the UK's best skateboarders, counts towards qualification for Tokyo 2020.

"I was a little nervous but it was really fun," Brown told BBC Sport.

"I just wish I could have done even better."

Skateboarding will be included in the Olympic programme in 2020 for the first time.

Brown's father said his daughter, who spends much of the year in the US, will return to the UK in May to compete in the National Surfing Championships in Cornwall.

"I am going to try and do surfing for the Olympics as well because I just love them both so much," Brown added.

"I feel like skateboarding and surfing are my happy place."