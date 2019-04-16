Football gossip: Bale, Sarri, Hazard, Pepe, Sessegnon, Coutinho, McNeil

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri and former Blues boss Antonio Conte are being considered for the Roma job. (Corriere Dello Sport - in Italian)

Chelsea are resigned to losing Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 28, and want to replace him with Lille and Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe, 23. (Mirror)

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has told the club to sell 29-year-old Wales winger Gareth Bale - even if it loses them money. (Independent)

Tottenham lead the race to sign 18-year-old Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon thanks to boss Mauricio Pochettino's work with other young English talents. (Sun)

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho will only be allowed to leave if his release clause, thought to be £355m, is met. Manchester United and Chelsea are said to be interested in the 26-year-old. (TVE, via Football 365)

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez wants to sign 19-year-old Burnley forward Dwight McNeil, as well as Bournemouth midfield pair Ryan Fraser, 25, and David Brooks, 21. (Star)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp demanded 18-year-old Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior in return for Sadio Mane when Real Madrid made an approach for the Senegal forward, 27, last season. (El Chiringuito, via Metro)

Denis Suarez's loan spell at Arsenal "hasn't been the best" and the Barcelona midfielder could be set for a move to Napoli, says the 25-year-old Spaniard's agent. (Radio Kiss Kiss, via Mirror)

Arsenal are the favourites to sign Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti, but Manchester United are also keen on the 25-year-old France international. (TuttoMercato, via Star)

Liverpool are interested in Bayer Leverkusen's 22-year-old German winger Julian Brandt. (Bild, via Calciomercato)

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness says he would buy 20-year-old France forward Kylian Mbappe "immediately" if the German giants could afford the Paris St-Germain star. (Deutschen Presse-Agentur, via Goal)

Wolves are keen to sign Liverpool's 18-year-old Portuguese winger Rafael Camacho. (O Jogo, via Mirror)

AS Monaco are likely to sign Portuguese midfielder Adrien Silva on a permanent deal from Leicester. The 30-year-old has been on loan at the club since the start of the year. (France Football via Leicester Mercury)

Cristiano Ronaldo's son scored seven goals in one half as Juventus under-10s beat Maritimo. (AS)