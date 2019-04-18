Football gossip: Hazard, Pepe, Benitez, Zidane, Demirbay, Koulibaly

Real Madrid are close to signing Chelsea's Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 28, for close to 100m euros (£86m). (Marca - in Spanish)

However, it has been reported the Blues have lowered their asking price for Hazard, as they eye Lille's Ivory Coast forward Nicolas Pepe, 23, to replace him. (AS - in Spanish)

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane will have 500m euros (£430m) to spend in the summer with Manchester United's France midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, and Liverpool and Senegal striker Sadio Mane, 27, both transfer targets for Los Blancos. (Mirror)

Newcastle will offer manager Rafael Benitez a £50m summer transfer budget in a bid to persuade the Spaniard to stay at St James' Park. (Mail)

Benitez has been offered a £100m transfer budget, plus cash from player sales, to rebuild Newcastle. (Mirror)

Arsenal are interested in Hoffenheim and Germany forward Kerem Demirbay, 25, for £22m, to replace departing Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey. (Metro)

Napoli's 27-year-old Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly has denied he is set to leave the Serie A side for Manchester United. (Express)

Southampton are considering a summer move for Rangers' Canada midfielder Scott Arfield, 30. (Mirror)

'A selling club, but in a better financial position' Do the Dutch giants have the right formula to succeed once more?

Newcastle managing director Lee Charnley has warned that the club will continue to live within its means after reporting an £18.6m profit after tax. (Sky Sports)

Assistant manager Mike Phelan is advising manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Manchester United's summer transfer plans. (Manchester Evening News)

Roma's Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko, 33, is ready to join Inter Milan and is not interested in returning to England. (Calciomercato)

Spanish striker Diego Costa, 30, is refusing to train with Atletico Madrid after he was banned for eight games. (AS - in Spanish)

Liverpool could play a 'home' pre-season friendly in London this summer - with Tottenham's new stadium a possible venue. (Liverpool Echo)