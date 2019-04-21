Football gossip: Pogba, Coutinho, Hazard, Phelan, Carrick, Perez

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba's salary demands could prove a stumbling block in the 26-year-old France international's move to Real Madrid. (AS)

Chelsea are considering Barcelona's Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 26, as a replacement for Belgian forward Eden Hazard, 28, who is expected to join Real Madrid.(Calciomercato)

Manchester United are ready to offer Mike Phelan the role of technical director - and promote former midfielder Michael Carrick to assistant manager. (Mail)

Newcastle's Spanish striker Ayoze Perez, 25, has hinted at a summer departure. (Mirror)

Nice president Gauthier Ganaye has said his side could move for Chelsea's France international striker Olivier Giroud, 32. (Goal.com)

Former Arsenal favourite Thierry Henry, 41, the ex-Monaco manager, is in talks with New York Red Bulls over becoming the MLS club's new boss. (Sky Sports)

Paris St-Germain's France international striker Kylian Mbappe, 20, refuted talk he could join Real Madrid after he scored a hat-trick against former club Monaco. (Goal.com)

Brazil international defender Marcelo, 30 insists he has no plans to leave Real Madrid this summer - despite rumours the 32-year-old is set to join former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, the 34-year-old Portugal forward, at Juventus. (Bein Sports, via Mirror)

Motherwell's Scotland Under-21 midfielder Jake Hastie, 20, has agreed a pre-contract deal with Rangers for a three-year deal with an optional fourth term. (Daily Record)

Aston Villa's long-term academy manager Sean Kimberley has left the club. (Birmingham Mail)

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has suggested that the club's wage structure is holding the club back in the Premier League. (Newcastle Chronicle)