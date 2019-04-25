Football gossip: Rashford, Sanchez, Coutinho, Richarlison, Mata, Gomes

From the section

Barcelona are ready to push through a £100m summer move for Manchester United and England striker Marcus Rashford, 21. (Mail)

Inter Milan will move for Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez if the 30-year-old Chile international drops his wage demands. (Independent)

Chelsea are eyeing a move for Barcelona's Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho, should they lose Eden Hazard this summer. Hazard, 28, is linked with a move to Real Madrid and the Blues see 26-year-old Coutinho as an ideal replacement if their transfer embargo is delayed. (El Confidencial)

Everton and Brazil forward Richarlison, 21, is the latest player to be considered by Manchester United as part of a huge summer overhaul of their failing squad. (Telegraph)

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward held crisis talks with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his assistant Mike Phelan at the club's training ground following a seventh defeat in nine games in the Manchester derby. (Mail)

Atletico Madrid are planning to make a move for Manchester United's Spanish midfielder Juan Mata, 30. (Sport)

Arsenal are planning to rival Premier League rivals Everton for the signing of Barcelona's Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes, 25. (ESPN)

Arsenal are interested in signing Manchester United and Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly, 25. (Mail)

Everton are in the race to sign Aston Villa's English striker Tammy Abraham, 21. (Star)

Ups, downs & European qualification BBC Sport outlines the battles for promotion and relegation - and the race for European qualification

Leicester are exploring the possibility of signing Atalanta and Italy striker Andrea Petagna, 23. (Guardian)

West Ham are weighing up a move for Real Madrid's Spain international midfielder Dani Ceballos, 22. (Mirror)

Southampton striker Shane Long, 32, believes he is playing for his future at the club. (Daily Echo)

Wolves have made an enquiry about Besiktas and Croatia defender Domagoj Vida, 29. (Sporx - via Sport Witness)

Crystal Palace are tracking Birmingham City forward Che Adams, 22, as part of their search for a new striker this summer. (Evening Standard)

Manchester United's Belgian international striker Romelu Lukaku says it would be a "dream" to play in Italy. (Sky Italia - via Metro)

Arsenal will sign 17-year-old Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli from Ituano this summer. (Goal)

Newcastle's Senegalese midfielder Mohamed Diame, 31, has hinted he may leave in the summer. (Mirror)

Queens Park Rangers have held talks with former West Brom manager Darren Moore as they search for a successor to Steve McClaren. (Evening Standard)