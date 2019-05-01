changethegame: BBC Sport to launch women's summer of sport season

Media playback is not supported on this device BBC Sport launches #changethegame

BBC Sport is launching its #changethegame women's summer of sport season to celebrate female athletes.

There will be more live free-to-air women's sport than ever before across BBC TV, radio and digital platforms this summer, as well as a raft of specially commissioned content.

Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport, says it is a "fantastic platform" for women's sport, with coverage backed up by an "unrivalled" line-up of leading talent - to be announced at the official launch on Wednesday evening.

"The BBC prides itself on being the home of big sporting events and has always led from the front in supporting women's sport across TV, radio and digital channels," she added.

"This summer is a fantastic platform for women's sport deserving of our unrivalled line-up of presenters, pundits and commentators to ensure audiences are given the best analysis and insight from every sport."

Read more: The twins leading England into two World Cups

As well as the live action, the BBC has commissioned additional content, including exclusive behind-the-scenes television documentaries, iPlayer box sets, podcasts and original journalism.

The #changethegame season kicks off on BBC One at 17:10 BST on Saturday, as West Ham take on Manchester City in the Women's FA Cup final.

Major women's sporting events in 2019 include: