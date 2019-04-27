Football gossip: Pogba, De Gea, Bale, Hazard, Koulibaly, Insigne, Diaz, Williams

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, has told the club he wants to be sold to Real Madrid this summer and has already agreed contract terms with the Spanish giants. (AS - in Spanish)

Juventus want to bring Pogba back to Turin but would need to sell two or three key players to afford Manchester United's €130m (£112m) valuation of the France international. (Guardian)

The Italian champions may also try to beat Paris St-Germain to the signing of United and Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 28. (Le10 Sport - in French)

Ligue 1 side Lyon have made contact with former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger about taking over from Bruno Genesio, who will leave at the end of the season. (L'Equipe - in French)

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says Gareth Bale, 29, and Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard, 28, who has been linked with a move to the Bernabeu, would be compatible in the same team. (Marca)

'The biggest scandal in football' Dortmund boss Favre bemoans handball rule

Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti says he will not stop centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, 27, a reported target for Manchester United, and forward Lorenzo Insigne, 27, who is linked with Chelsea and Liverpool, if they want to leave this summer. (Mail)

Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz, 19, who joined from Manchester City in January, will be sent out on loan this summer. (Marca)

MLS side DC United want to sign Wales centre-back Ashley Williams, who is on loan at Stoke from Everton, while Huddersfield and Aston Villa are also keen on the 34-year-old. (Sun)

Burnley and Wolves are considering bids for 17-year-old Hamilton Academical centre-back Jamie Hamilton, who is the Scotland Under-17 captain. (Mail)

PSG have offered Juventus 70m euros (£60.5m) for midfielder Miralem Pjanic, 29, but the Serie A side want 100m euros (£86m). (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson says he has no idea how much money he will be given for transfers this summer. (Evening Standard)