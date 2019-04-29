World sport: 10 photos we liked this week - 22-28 April

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

2019 NFL Draft - Indianapolis Colts super fan
Nashville, Tennessee, 25 April: An Indianapolis Colts fan before the first round of the NFL Draft. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Jendi Pangabean of Indonesia in action at the British Para Swimming International meet in Scotland
Glasgow, Scotland, 28 April: Jendi Panggabean of Indonesia takes part in a practice session during day four of the British Para-swimming international meet. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in action at the 2019 Badminton Asia Championships
Wuhan, China, 28 April: Akane Yamaguchi of Japan hits a return during the women's singles final match against He Bingjiao of China at the 2019 Badminton Asia Championships. (Photo by Wang HE/Getty Images)
A general view of the 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon
London, England, 28 April: A general view of the 2019 London Marathon in the United Kingdom. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors shoots the ball during Game Five of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the Orlando Magic at Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, Canada, 23 April: Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors drives to the basket during game five of the first round of the 2019 NBA play-offs against the Orlando Magic at Scotiabank Arena. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
The Juventus Woman players celebrate victory after the Women Coppa Italia Final match against ACF Fiorentina Stadio Ennio Tardini
Parma, Italy, 28 April: Juventus Women players celebrate their victory in the Women's Coppa Italia final against Fiorentina at the Stadio Ennio Tardini. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)
David Condon of Great Britain looks on during the Men's FIH Field Hockey Pro League match between Germany and Great Britain
Monchengladbach, Germany, 28 April: David Condon of Great Britain looks on during the men's FIH Field Hockey Pro League match against Germany at Hockeypark. (Photo by Lukas Schulze/Getty Images for FIH)
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - APRIL 28: Stefia Vandenhoven of Belgium competes in the heats of the Women'd 50m Freestyle during day four of the British Para Swimming International meet including the WPS World Series at Tollcross International Swimming Centre on April 28, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Glasgow, Scotland, 28 April: Stefia Vandenhoven of Belgium competes in the heats of the women's 50m freestyle during day four of the British Para-swimming international meet. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Mercedes F1 driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland celebrates on the podium after winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Baku, Azerbaijan, 28 April: Mercedes F1 driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland celebrates on the podium after winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
England's James Cahill celebrates after winning the first round match against Ronnie O'Sullivan during the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre
Sheffield, England, 23 April: England's amateur snooker player James Cahill celebrates after winning his first-round match against Ronnie O'Sullivan during the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre. (Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock/Rex)

