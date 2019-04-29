World sport: 10 photos we liked this week - 22-28 April

From the section

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

Nashville, Tennessee, 25 April: An Indianapolis Colts fan before the first round of the NFL Draft. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Glasgow, Scotland, 28 April: Jendi Panggabean of Indonesia takes part in a practice session during day four of the British Para-swimming international meet. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Wuhan, China, 28 April: Akane Yamaguchi of Japan hits a return during the women's singles final match against He Bingjiao of China at the 2019 Badminton Asia Championships. (Photo by Wang HE/Getty Images)

London, England, 28 April: A general view of the 2019 London Marathon in the United Kingdom. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Toronto, Canada, 23 April: Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors drives to the basket during game five of the first round of the 2019 NBA play-offs against the Orlando Magic at Scotiabank Arena. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Parma, Italy, 28 April: Juventus Women players celebrate their victory in the Women's Coppa Italia final against Fiorentina at the Stadio Ennio Tardini. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Monchengladbach, Germany, 28 April: David Condon of Great Britain looks on during the men's FIH Field Hockey Pro League match against Germany at Hockeypark. (Photo by Lukas Schulze/Getty Images for FIH)

Glasgow, Scotland, 28 April: Stefia Vandenhoven of Belgium competes in the heats of the women's 50m freestyle during day four of the British Para-swimming international meet. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Baku, Azerbaijan, 28 April: Mercedes F1 driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland celebrates on the podium after winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Sheffield, England, 23 April: England's amateur snooker player James Cahill celebrates after winning his first-round match against Ronnie O'Sullivan during the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre. (Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock/Rex)

