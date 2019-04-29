Football gossip: Oblak, De Gea, Ferdinand, Fraser, Odegaard, Cavani

Manchester United are ready to trigger the 120m euro (£104m) buyout clause in Atletico Madrid's 26-year-old Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak's contract. (ESPN)

Paris St-Germain will offer Manchester United £90m for David de Gea, with the 28-year-old Spain goalkeeper set to be offered £450,000 a week by the French champions. (Star)

Former United and England defender Rio Ferdinand has met executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to discuss becoming the Old Trafford club's sporting director. (Mail)

Bournemouth's Scotland winger Ryan Fraser, 25, is prepared to quit the club this summer because he is keen to join a top-six side. (Mirror)

Real Madrid are willing to let 20-year-old Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard join Ajax on a two-year loan deal. (Mail)

Chelsea and Manchester United are monitoring the situation of 32-year-old PSG and Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani, who wants to move to the Premier League. (Calciomercato)

Liverpool are set to reward Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with a new contract until 2023 - just days after the 25-year-old England midfielder made his return from a year-long injury absence. (Mirror)

Inter Milan are continuing talks to sign Brazil defender Danilo, 27, for about £18m from Manchester City. (Mail)

Wolves will make a renewed attempt to sign 24-year-old Sweden defender Victor Lindelof from Manchester United, having failed to do so last summer. (Teamtalk)

Ajax's Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, 19, predicts he will not cost as much as 21-year-old team-mate and compatriot Frenkie de Jong, bought by Barcelona for £65m, as speculation surrounding his future continues. (Mirror)

Nice and Algeria right-back Youcef Atal, 22, is among Chelsea's summer targets if Fifa lifts the Premier League club's transfer ban. (Telegraph)

Real Madrid have held initial talks with Lyon over the potential transfer of the Ligue 1 side's 22-year-old French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. (AS)

West Ham's 20-year-old English defender Reece Oxford is close to agreeing a permanent deal at Bundesliga side Augsburg worth £8m. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal's players have been left confused by manager Unai Emery's recent tactics during the Gunners' three-match losing run. (Telegraph)

Barcelona's Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng, 32, says he could have played for Manchester United for 10 years had he had better motivation. (Goal)

Brazil right-back Dani Alves, 35, is considering his future at Paris St-Germain following their shock defeat by Rennes in the French Cup final. (RMC)

Barcelona and Netherlands goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen, 30, has confirmed he will leave the Spanish giants club this summer in search of regular football. (Marca)

Manchester United's 22-year-old English goalkeeper Dean Henderson - who is on loan at Sheffield United - is set for talks about his Old Trafford future but will ask to remain at Bramall Lane next season. (Express)