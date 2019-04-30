World Anti-Doping Agency retrieves 2,262 samples from Russian lab

Leading athletes have opposed the lifting of Russia's suspension

A World Anti-Doping Agency team has retrieved 2,262 samples from the Russian Anti-Doping Agency's (Rusada) laboratory in Moscow.

It follows the retrieval of data from the laboratory in January.

That visit was a condition of Russia's reinstatement in September 2018, ending a three-year suspension following a scandal over state-sponsored doping.

The samples are on their way to a Wada-accredited laboratory outside of Russia.

They "will be used to strengthen cases against those who may have cheated and may exonerate athletes who have not committed an anti-doping rule violation", according to Wada.

Wada said its Intelligence and Investigations (I&I) unit had been working on a mission since January to extract all relevant samples still contained within the laboratory.

Russia's initial failure to provide full access to the laboratory and data before a December 2018 deadline led to 16 national anti-doping bodies (Nados) and Wada's athlete committee to call for the country to be suspended from Wada. Wada eventually gained access on 10 January. and announced on 22 January that Russia's would face no punishment.

In January, Wada said the data is "crucial to build strong cases against cheats and exonerate others suspected of having participated in widespread doping".

"This is a major breakthrough for clean sport," said Wada president Sir Craig Reedie.

A report from Professor Richard McLaren in July 2016 found Russia operated a state-sponsored doping programme for four years across the "vast majority" of Olympic sports.

A subsequent report stated more than 1,000 Russian athletes benefited from doping. Russia was later banned from competing at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Wada demanded Russia meet two criteria before Rusada could be reinstated to competition: accept the findings of the McLaren report, and grant access to Moscow's anti-doping laboratory.

Wada said on Tuesday that an authentication process of the Moscow data is close to completion and that a progress report will be presented at the next meetings of Wada's Executive Committee and Foundation Board on 15 and 16 May.

