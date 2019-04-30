Football gossip: Pogba, De Ligt, Silva, Chilwell, Sessegnon

Real Madrid are not prepared to match Paul Pogba's £290,000-a-week wages, meaning the Manchester United midfielder will have to take a pay cut if he wants to move to the Spanish club. (ESPN)

Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt, 19, wants to join team-mate Frenkie de Jong at Barcelona next season - but his agent Mino Raiola would prefer him to move to Manchester United, Juventus or Bayern Munich. (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, 24, says he is not thinking about leaving the Premier League club, despite reported interest from Spanish champions Barcelona. (Manchester Evening News)

Arsenal have been told they will have to pay a fee in the region of £17.2m to sign 21-year-old forward Christopher Nkunku from Paris St-Germain. (Evening Standard)

Manchester City will not make a summer move for Leicester City and England left-back Ben Chilwell, 22, because they are happy with current options Benjamin Mendy and Oleksandr Zinchenko. (Manchester Evening News)

'He made a serious error' Could Philippe Coutinho haunt Liverpool?

Tottenham are leading the race to sign Fulham teenager Ryan Sessegnon, who is also attracting attention from Paris St-Germain, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund after the Cottagers' relegation. (Evening Standard)

Inter Milan are keen on taking Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian, 29, back to Italy, with the English club ready to let him leave for less than £9m. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via the Sun)

AC Milan's on-loan Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, 24, wants to return to Stamford Bridge - and not extend his stay at the Serie A giants - after suffering racist abuse in Italy. (La Republicca, via the Sun)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard wants Watford striker Andre Gray, 27, to spearhead his side's bid for the Scottish Premiership title next season - and the Ibrox club will try to get him on loan. (The Herald)

Birmingham manager Garry Monk has become the leading candidate to take over as West Bromwich Albion's new manager - if the Baggies win promotion to the Premier League or not. (Daily Mail)

West Ham manager Mauricio Pellegrini has identified Alaves centre-back Guillermo Maripan, 24, and Olympiakos left-back Leonardo Koutris, 23, as possible signings to strengthen his defence. (Football.London)

Crystal Palace defender Mamadou Sakho, 29, has cast doubt over his Selhurst Park future after suggesting he wants to play Champions League football. (Telefoot, via Croydon Guardian)

Newcastle are interested in signing 19-year-old Venezuelan forward Jan Carlos Hurtado - who has already received praise from Toon legend Faustino Asprilla - from Argentine side Gimnasia. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Former England midfielder Jack Rodwell, 28, who is out of contract at Blackburn this summer, is attracting attention from Italian Serie A sides Torino and Sassuolo. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Cardiff City sent a scout to watch Trabzonspor playmaker Yusuf Yazici - who they bid £12m for in January - last weekend as they consider another move for the 22-year-old. (Fotospor, via Wales Online)