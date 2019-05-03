Football gossip: Willian, Felix, Dembele, Loftus-Cheek, Neymar

Barcelona are preparing a £30m bid for Chelsea and Brazil forward Willian, 30. (Sun)

Manchester City have held a meeting with the parents of Benfica defender Joao Felix, 19, who has been linked with Manchester United and Liverpool. (Record, via Express)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stepped up his pursuit of Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, 22. (L'Equipe, via Mirror)

Chelsea will open talks with England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 23, over a new contract. (Sun)

Paris St-Germain's world record signing Neymar, 27, could be available for £145m next summer due to a clause in his contract. (Mundo Deportivo, via Mirror)

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has warned Tottenham that a "painful" rebuilding job is required to bring their squad to the same level as the new stadium. (London Evening Standard)

Colombia international James Rodriguez, currently on loan at Bayern Munich, will be sold for £36m by Real Madrid this summer and Manchester United and Chelsea could be interested in the 27-year-old. (Marca, via Express)

Rafael Benitez has suggested he is close to remaining at Newcastle and could soon renew a contract which expires next month. (Guardian)

Arsenal target Nicolas Tagliafico, the 26-year-old Argentine defender, has announced he will remain with Ajax for another season. (Football.London)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed he will have the final say on transfers at Manchester United and insists the club remains an attractive prospect for any player. (Talksport)

Lawro takes on Tommy Fleetwood This week's Premier League predictions

Chelsea defender David Luiz has held fresh talks with the club over signing a new contract to prolong his stay at Stamford Bridge. The 32-year-old could leave on a free transfer in the summer when his current deal expires. (London Evening Standard)

Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente, 34, is keen to extend his stay at the club for another season. (Sky Sports)

The agent of Stoke striker Saido Berahino says the 25-year-old is contemplating tearing up his contract with the Potters to join Fenerbahce. (Express and Star)

Leeds striker Caleb Ekuban, 25, on loan this season at Trabzonspor, is set to complete a £2m move to the Turkish club after they announced they will exercise an option to keep him permanently. (Yorkshire Post)

Birmingham boss Garry Monk has dismissed speculation linking him with West Brom. (Birmingham Mail)

Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce has confirmed that goalkeeper Keiren Westwood, 34, has been offered a new deal. (Yorkshire Post)

Macclesfield boss Sol Campbell says he always believed his team had enough games left to avoid relegation when he took charge. (Telegraph)

Aston Villa have released rookie defender Mitchell Clark, while another 20-year-old, striker Harvey Knibbs, has confirmed he will be leaving at the end of the season. (Birmingham Mail)

Brighton boss Chris Hughton has no plans to watch the crucial Premier League clash between relegation rivals Cardiff and Crystal Palace which could secure his side's top-flight survival. (Argus)