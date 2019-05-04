Football gossip: Lacazette, Pogba De Gea, Navas, De Ligt, Hazard

Barcelona have set their sights on a shock £70m summer move for Arsenal's France international forward Alexandre Lacazette, 27. (Sunday Express)

Spain international goalkeeper David de Gea, 28, has been given a week to decide his Manchester United future. (Sun)

Manchester United will be offered the chance to sign Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas, 32, amid ongoing uncertainty over the future of De Gea. (Telegraph)

Manchester City are set to challenge Barcelona for £65m Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt, 19. (Star)

Chelsea have been asked to honour an agreement with Eden Hazard for him to join Real Madrid after the 28-year-old Belgian was promised last summer that he could leave for La Liga if he stayed at Stamford Bridge for one more season. (Sun)

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata could be heading back to Spain - with Athletic Bilbao desperate to sign the 31-year-old, who has been offered a one-year deal with option of another season at Old Trafford. (Mirror)

Zinedine Zidane has refused to be drawn on speculation linking Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, with a move to Real Madrid. (Manchester Evening News)

Pogba has been told it is now or never to move to Real Madrid. (Sun)

Atlanta United defender Florentin Pogba, 28, elder brother of Paul, believes "something will happen this summer" and refuses to rule out a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona for his sibling. (AS, via Calciomercato)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has been promised he can make some big signings this summer. (Sun)

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish has a staggering £60m buy-out clause in his contract. (Mirror)

Grealish, 23, has hinted he may seek a move if Aston Villa are not promoted to the Premier League this season. (Mail on Sunday, via Birmingham Mail)

Blackburn are keen to sign former England goalkeeper Joe Hart, 32, from Lancashire rivals Burnley. (Sun)

PSV's Mexico international forward Hirving Lozano, 23, a target for Manchester United, has agreed to join Napoli in a £34m deal. (Corriere dello Sport, via Talksport)

Wolves are targeting AC Milan striker Andre Silva, 23, and Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson, 24. Ivan Cavaleiro, 25, and Helder Costa, 25, are likely to leave Molineux, while Adama Traore, 23, will be made available for a permanent move or a loan. (Mirror)

Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, 56, has been 'offered a three-year deal' to take charge at Roma, but will only take up the role if Roma qualify for next season's Champions League. (L'Equipe, via Mail on Sunday)