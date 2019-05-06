World sport: 10 photos we liked this week

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

Stavelot, Belgium, 4 May: The #08 Toyota Gazoo Racing TS050 Hybrid of Sebastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima, and Fernando Alonso makes a pit stop as snow falls at the WEC Six Hours of Spa. (Photo by James Moy Photography/Getty Images)
Washington, USA, 2 May: Lightning strikes during a rain delay prior to the start of the game between the Washington Nationals and the St Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)
Badminton, England, 4 May: New Zealand's Tim Price, riding Bango, clears the second element of fence 15 during the cross country test on day four of the 2019 Badminton Horse Trials. (Photo by Simon West/Action Plus via Getty Images)
San Francisco, USA, 4 May: Teams from France, Great Britain, the United States, China, Australia, and Japan race against each other during day one of SailGP in the San Francisco Bay. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Scarborough, England, 4 May: Fans watch as stage two of the Women's Tour de Yorkshire passes through the village of Hunmanby en route from Bridlington to Scarborough. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Neerabup, Australia, 2 May: Australia's Nick Percat, driving for Brad Jones Racing, goes over the kerb during first practice at the Supercars Championship. (Photo by Stephen Blackberry/Action Plus via Getty Images)
Barcelona, Spain, 1 May: Barcelona fans brighten up the Nou Camp before the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Liverpool. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
Jakarta, Indonesia, 5 May: Li Szu Shih, of Chinese Taipei, bats during the match against China on day five of the 12th Softball Women's Asia Cup. (Photo by Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images)
Beijing, China, 5 May: Team France compete during the highlight routine on day two of the Artistic Swimming World Series in Beijing. (Photo by Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images)
Quebec City, Canada, 4 May: Brennon Eldred of the USA rides Double Major during the Professional Bull Riders event in Quebec. (Photo by Mathieu Belanger/Getty Images)

All photographs are subject to copyright.

