Football gossip: Fernandes, De Ligt, Pogba, Dybala, Lo Celso, Bale, Trippier, Martial

Manchester City are closing in on a deal to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes, with the clubs discussing a fee of between £50m and £60m for the 24-year-old Portugal international. (Sky Sports)

Ajax's Dutch centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, 19, has rejected a move to Manchester United worth £60m. (Star)

French midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, is keen on a summer transfer to Real Madrid - but his hopes of a move are likely to hinge on Manchester United dramatically lowering their £160m valuation. (Telegraph)

Pogba will push for a move even if United refuse to sell him. (ESPN)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has joined the £35m race for Ajax's Brazilian forward David Neres, 22. (Sun)

Manchester United are ready to begin their summer transfer overhaul and have made contact with Juventus over an £85m swoop for Argentina international forward Paulo Dybala, 25. (Calciomercato, via Mail)

Tottenham and Everton are eyeing Real Betis' Argentina central midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, 23. (Sun)

Wales forward Gareth Bale, 29, was told he is not wanted at Real Madrid in a face-to-face meeting with coach Zinedine Zidane, but remains adamant he wants to stay at the club. (Mail)

Napoli's former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti has hinted at a move for Mexico international winger Hirving Lozano, 23, who has been linked with Manchester United. (Calciomercato)

Ancelotti has also refused to rule out a move for Tottenham defender Kieran Trippier, 28, after the England international's wife was reportedly spotted looking for schools in Naples. (Talksport)

French winger Anthony Martial, 23, faces a battle to convince Ole Gunnar Solskjaer he has a long-term future at Manchester United. (Mail)

Solskjaer will listen to offers for Martial due to his bad attitude in training. (Sun)

Martial's management agency, has taken to Instagram to defend the forward's record at Manchester United amid criticism of his Old Trafford form. (Manchester Evening News)

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, 69, has rejected a second offer to take over at Fulham, having first turned down an approach from the Cottagers in November before they appointed Claudio Ranieri. (Mail)

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says there is a 60% chance that he could return to coaching in Serie A next season. (Le Iene - in Italian)

Newcastle United have been monitoring Coventry City's English midfielder Tom Bayliss, 20, ahead of a possible summer move. (Chronicle)

Polish goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, 19, is set to leave Chelsea this summer and will sign a pre-contract agreement with Paris Saint-Germain. (Goal.com)

Former England defender Gary Cahill, 33, who is leaving Chelsea this summer, says he is not done with top-level football and insists he can play on. (Talksport)

English defender Michael Hector, 26, says he has "made it clear" he wants to stay at Sheffield Wednesday next season after making his final appearance for the club on his season-long loan from Chelsea. (The Star)