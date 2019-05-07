Football gossip: Mbappe, Sancho, Hazard, Maguire, Asensio, Fraser

Real Madrid are set to make a world record £240m offer to Paris St-Germain for 20-year-old France forward Kylian Mbappe. (France Football, via Sport)

Manchester United's £100m move for Borussia Dortmund's 19-year-old England winger Jadon Sancho is off after the Premier League side failed to qualify for the Champions League. (Mail)

However, United will revive their interest in Leicester City's 26-year-old England defender Harry Maguire this summer. (ESPN)

Chelsea's Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 28, is considering handing in a transfer request to force through a move to Real Madrid. (AS - in Spanish)

Chelsea have already rejected two bids from Real Madrid for Hazard. (Mirror)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will once again attempt to sign Spain midfielder Marco Asensio, 23, from Real Madrid. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Barcelona still have work to do if they are to secure a deal for Ajax's 19-year-old Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt after the player's agent put forward new demands. (ESPN)

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has ruled out Roma as his next club. (La Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Roma could instead offer current Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri the chance to return to Italy this summer. (Telegraph)

Fulham's Dutch winger Ryan Babel, 32, is set for a move to Turkish side Galatasaray on a free transfer. (Sun)

Arsenal will appoint former player Edu as the club's new technical director this summer. (Mail)

Wales midfielder Gareth Bale, 29, and Spain duo midfielder Marcos Llorente, 24, and Dani Ceballos, 22, have been told they have no future at Real Madrid by the club's manager Zinedine Zidane. (Marca - in Spanish)

Scotland winger Ryan Fraser, 25, expects still to be at Bournemouth next season, despite interest from Arsenal. (Mirror)

Newcastle's English midfielder Isaac Hayden, 24, is determined to leave the club this summer, having failed to force a move away last August. (Telegraph)

Eredivisie side PSV will sell Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn, 21, and Mexico winger Hirving Lozano, 23, who have been previously linked with Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United. (De Telegraaf - in Dutch)

Manchester United's approach for Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin came one year too early according to the Uruguay defender, who has announced he will leave the La Liga club this summer. (Manchester Evening News)

Godin, 33, has agreed a three-year deal with Serie A side Inter Milan. (ESPN)

Spain midfielder Juan Mata, 31, wants to join Barcelona when his Manchester United contract runs out at the end of the season. (Sport)