Football gossip: Coutinho, Hazard, Sanchez, Felix, de Ligt

Brazil forward Philippe Coutinho, 26, is "not a Barcelona player" and will be the first casualty of their Champions League semi-final defeat by Liverpool. The club's board are also set to meet to decide head coach Ernesto Valverde's future. (ESPN)

Chelsea's transfer ban is "very bad news" for Belgium attacker Eden Hazard's proposed transfer to Real Madrid and could scupper the 28-year-old's move to Spain. (AS)

Juventus and coach Massimiliano Allegri, 51, are to part company after five seasons and five league titles won. Former Juve manager and player Antonio Conte has been linked with the position. (La Stampa - in Italian)

Wales forward Gareth Bale, 29. wants to stay at Real Madrid but he does not have the full backing of manager Zinedine Zidane. (Sky Sports)

There will be a replica Premier League trophy at Liverpool's Anfield ground on the final day of the season on Sunday, while the actual trophy will be at the Amex Stadium where leaders Manchester City face Brighton. (Times)

Manchester City will sign Benfica's Portuguese forward Joao Felix, 19, if they can offload 22-year-old Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus. (A Bola - in Portuguese)

Some Bayern Munich players are dissatisfied with the development of the team under coach Niko Kovac. (Bild - in German)

Newcastle target Swansea's Welsh winger Daniel James, 21, as Spanish forward Ayoze Perez, 25, weighs up a big money move to Italy. (Mirror)

Alexis Sanchez's agent has been talking to Inter Milan about the 30-year-old Chile forward's possible move to the club from Manchester United. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Rangers are closing in on a deal for Rennes' 30-year-old Mozambique defender Mexer to bring him to Ibrox this summer. (Herald Scotland)

Welsh forward Ched Evans, 30, will reassess his future this summer after he was placed on the transfer list by newly promoted Sheffield United - having spent the season on loan at Fleetwood Town. (Fleetwood Today)

Czech goalkeeper Petr Cech, 36, accepted his Arsenal career was over "months ago". (Evening Standard)

Everton face more competition to make Andre Gomes' switch from Barcelona permanent with Arsenal joining Roma and Inter Milan in the hunt for the Portugal midfielder, 25. (Sun)

Ajax's 19-year-old captain and defender Matthijs de Ligt has "turned down" the chance to join Manchester United this summer. (Daily Mail)

Inter Miami - the Major League Soccer team owned in part by David Beckham - plans to start signing players this summer and will select its first coach later this year. (Fox Sports)