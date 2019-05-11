Rory McIlroy tops Sunday Times young sports star rich list
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy has been named as Britain's wealthiest sports star aged under 30 on the Sunday Times' Rich List for the second consecutive year.
The four-time major winner, who turned 30 earlier this month, has seen his fortune increase by £28m to £138m.
Real Madrid and Wales forward Gareth Wales is second with £94m, with Manchester City's Argentine striker Sergio Aguero third on £58m.
Anthony Joshua is fourth with £49m.
The world heavyweight champion, 29, and McIlroy are the only two non-footballers in the top 10.
The list includes both those from the UK and those based in the UK.
|The richest sports stars aged 30 or under
|1. Rory McIlroy £138m
|2. Gareth Bale £94m
|3. Sergio Aguero £58m
|4. Anthony Joshua £49m
|5. Mesut Ozil £42m
|6. Eden Hazard £40m
|7. Alexis Sanchez £39m
|8. Paul Pogba £37m
|9. Theo Walcott £29m
|10. Willian £27m