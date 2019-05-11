Football gossip: Guardiola, Gueye, Hudson-Odoi, Ozil, Bale, Fernandes, Richarlison

Pep Guardiola has assured Manchester City he has no plans to quit as manager of the club for at least two years amid fears he could be tempted by a move to Juventus this summer. (Express)

Manchester United are interested in Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye, 29, with Everton wanting around £40m for the Senegal international. (Mail)

Bayern Munich are still interested in Chelsea's England international winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 18. (Bild - in German)

Mesut Ozil, 30, will not leave Arsenal this summer and the German will stay at the Gunners until the end of his contract. (Mirror)

Tottenham are considering a move for £35m-rated Portugal international and Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes, 20. (Mirror)

Leicester's Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans, 22, expects to return to Monaco this summer when his loan move at the Foxes ends. (VTM Nieuws - in Dutch)

Paris St-Germain and Atletico Madrid are both interested in Everton's £70m-rated Brazilian forward Richarlison, 22. (Mirror)

Everton have opened talks with Barcelona over the permanent transfer of on-loan Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes, 25. (Liverpool Echo)

Southampton are planning a £30m summer move for Fulham's Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, 24. (Express)

There has been a complete breakdown between Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale and manager Zinedine Zidane, meaning there is no future for the Welshman at the club. (AS - in Spanish)

Inter Milan are closing in on the 50m euro (£43m) sign of Barcelona's Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic, 31. (Goal)

Barcelona are close to signing Ajax's Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt, 19, and they are also interested in signing his team-mate Donny van de Beek, 22. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Newcastle are one of three clubs to have made a formal approach for Reims' French striker Remi Oudin, 22. (L'Equipe via Chronicle Live)