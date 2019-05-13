Football gossip: Hazard, Man City, Loftus-Cheek, Griezmann, Sessegnon, Koulibaly, Tielemans, Werner

Chelsea's 28-year-old Belgium international forward Eden Hazard will complete an £86m move to Real Madrid after the Europa League final. (L'Equipe - in French)

Uefa investigators will recommend Manchester City be banned from the Champions League for at least a year over allegations the club misled European football's financial regulators. (New York Times)

And Premier League champions City are planning a £200m summer spending spree because of the threat of a transfer ban. (Mail)

England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 23, will only sign a new deal at Chelsea if he is given assurances over a place in the first team. (Sun)

'We are here to stay' Andy Robertson says Liverpool will return stronger after missing out on title to Manchester City

Atletico Madrid will hold a meeting with France striker Antoine Griezmann this week, with the club fearing the 28-year-old has already agreed to join Barcelona. (Cadena Ser - in Spanish)

Tottenham are closing in on a deal worth £25m for Fulham's 18-year-old England left-back Ryan Sessegnon. (Mail)

Manchester United have made Napoli and Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, 27, their main transfer target this summer. (Mirror)

And United also plan to spend £45m on Lille's Ivory Coast striker Nicolas Pepe, 23. (Mirror)

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has told the club to act quickly to secure the permanent signing of £40m-rated Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 22, from Monaco. (Star)

Foxes players have been telling Tielemans how much they want him to stay in hopes of boosting the club's chances of signing him. (Leicester Mercury)

Manchester City have had a bid rejected for Lyon's 22-year-old France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. (Le 10 Sport, via Manchester Evening News)

RB Leipzig's chief executive says Liverpool could still sign 23-year-old German striker Timo Werner as the club have not yet held talks with Bayern Munich. (Bulinews, via Liverpool Echo)

Barcelona expect to receive a bid from Chelsea for Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 26, if the Premier League club's transfer ban is delayed. (Goal)

Arsenal's German midfielder Mesut Ozil, 30, says he has no intention of leaving the club. (Dazn Dach, via Mirror)

Everton have been offered chance to sign 26-year-old Portugal midfielder Joao Mario from Inter Milan for £15m. (Mail)

Toffees boss Marco Silva has told the club it is vital they make loan deals for Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma, 24, and Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes, 25, permanent. (Liverpool Echo)

Real Madrid have told Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas, 32, he is not in their plans for next season. (Marca)

Leicester's Croatia Under-21 defender Filip Benkovic, 21, is open to spending another season on loan at Scottish champions Celtic. (Leicester Mercury)