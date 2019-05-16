Football gossip: Zaha, Sanchez, Wan-Bissaka, Van Aanholt, James, Sancho, Higuain

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha has told the club he wants to leave this summer in search of Champions League football and the Eagles could demand £80m for the 26-year-old Ivory Coast international. (Mail)

Juventus have begun negotiations with Manchester United for Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 30, who has also been linked with Inter Milan.(Independent)

Manchester United are eyeing a £50m move for two Crystal Palace defenders: Englishman Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 21, and Dutchman Patrick Van Aanholt, 28. (Sun)

Manchester United are closing in on Swansea's Wales international winger Daniel James, 21, amid growing fears they will miss out on top target Borussia Dortmund's England international winger Jadon Sancho, 19, this summer. (London Evening Standard)

Chelsea are not planning to extend Gonzalo Higuain's loan and will send the 31-year-old striker back to Juventus after the Europa League final. (Mail)

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri still fears a Stamford Bridge exit even if he wins the Europa League - but Roma and AC Milan could be interested in the Italian, while the Blues may turn to Watford boss Javi Gracia. (Express)

Chelsea will leave a decision on Sarri's future as head coach until after the Europa League final against Arsenal on 29 May. (Telegraph)

Derby County manager Frank Lampard, whose side have reached the Championship play-off final, has been chosen to return to former club Chelsea to replace Sarri. (SportMediaset, via Star)

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez is set to meet Magpies owner Mike Ashley on Thursday to discuss his future, with the Spaniard's deal expiring this summer. (Times - subscription required)

West Brom's failure to secure promotion from the Championship means 29-year-old Venezuela striker Salomon Rondon, who spent the season on loan at Newcastle, will have a £16.5m release clause when he return to the Baggies. (Mirror)

West Brom will hold talks with former Brighton boss Chris Hughton next week as they bid to persuade him to make a swift return to management. (Telegraph)

Tottenham have blocked all first-team transfer talk until after the Champions League final on 1 June. (London Evening Standard)

However, Tottenham are among the clubs monitoring developments with Bayer Leverkusen's 23-year-old Germany midfielder Julian Brandt, who is understood to have a £21.5m release clause for this summer. (Mail)

Jose Mourinho claims a 'nice guy' manager can end up becoming a 'puppet' in an apparent message to his Manchester United successor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. (Talksport)

Barcelona and Paris-St Germain are interested in English Manchester United attacking midfielder Angel Gomes, 18. (Star)

Real Madrid will release up to 14 players this summer, with Welsh forward Gareth Bale, 29, Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas, 32, and Colombia forward James Rodriguez, 27, likely to be among them. (Marca)

Barcelona are confident they will sign France forward Antoine Griezmann, 28, from Atletico Madrid this summer, despite late interest from Paris St-Germain. (London Evening Standard)

Griezmann will not replace former Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho at Barcelona, according to the 26-year-old Brazilian midfielder's agent. (Sky Sports)

Who are the big six seeking this summer? BBC Sport's David Ornstein's summer transfer guide

Chelsea's English striker Tammy Abraham, 21, linked with a permanent move to loan club Aston Villa, is a target for Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.(Sun)

QPR boss Mark Warburton says he does not regard Luke Freeman's departure from QPR as inevitable. Englishman Freeman, 27, has been linked with Middlesbrough and Sheffield United. (West London Sport)

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel, 32, is closing in on a return to the Premier League and is reportedly considering multiple offers. The Nigerian spent the second half of last season with Middlesbrough. (ESPN)

Brazilian winger Kenedy, 23, on loan this season at Newcastle, has returned to Chelsea to face an uncertain future, with the Blues set to offer him out for sale this summer. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Benfica B's English former Arsenal forward Chris Willock, 21, has been linked with a summer move to West Brom. (A Bola, via Birmingham Mail)

Ipswich's Poland international goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski, 31, has attracted interest from a trio of Championship clubs. (East Anglian Daily Press)

Wolves have unveiled images of a revamped Molineux for the future, including a single-tier South Bank, as well as revamped Steve Bull and Billy Wright stands. (Express and Star)