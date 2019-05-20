World sport: 10 photos we liked this week: 13-19 May

A selection of the most striking sports photographs from around the world this week.

Baku, Azerbaijan, 19 May: Belarus' Alina Harnasko performs her ball routine during the individuals finals at the 2019 Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships. (Photo by Sergei Savostyanov\TASS via Getty Images)

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 17 May: Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks attempts a shot in the fourth quarter against the Toronto Raptors during game two of the NBA play-offs' Eastern Conference Finals. (Photo by Getty Images)

Manchester, England, 18 May: Jade Jones of Great Britain celebrates with her gold medal after beating South Korea's Lee Ah-reum to win women's -57kg gold on day three of the World Taekwondo Championships at Manchester Arena. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Kathmandu, Nepal, 18 May: Pakistan's Muhammad Latif (right) plays a shot during the Asia Cup Twenty 20 wheelchair cricket tournament final against India at Kirtipur Cricket Ground. (Photo by Prakash Mathema/AFP/Getty Images)

London, England, 17 May: Great Britain's Tom Daley and Matty Lee compete in the men's 10m synchro platform during day one of the Diving World Series 2019 at London's Aquatics Centre. (Photo by Hannah Fountain - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Sydney, Australia, 18 May: Peace Proscovia of Sunshine Coast Lightning wins the ball during an Australian Superleague Netball match against New South Wales Swifts. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Manchester, England, 19 May: A general view of the 2019 Taekwondo World Championships at the Manchester Arena. (Photo by Ryan Browne/REX/BPI/Shutterstock)

San Marino, Italy, 19 May: Nicola Bagioli of Italy rides stage nine of the 102nd Giro d'Italia, a 34,8km individual time trial from Riccione to San Marino. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Dublin, Ireland, 17 May: Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim (centre) celebrates victory after the one-day international Tri-Nation Series final against West Indies. (Photo by Paul Faith/AFP/Getty Images)