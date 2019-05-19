Football gossip: Guardiola, Sanchez, Mbappe, Saliba, Gundogan, Kante, Bale, Carrasco

Pep Guardiola will be given the opportunity to stay in charge of Manchester City for at least the next five years and will earn around £100m as his annual salary will increase from £15m to £20m. (Sun)

Manchester United's out-of-favour Chile international forward Alexis Sanchez, 30, is looking to cut short his holiday and return to pre-season early in the hope of getting fit and forcing a move away from Old Trafford. (Sun)

France striker Kylian Mbappe, 20, has revealed he could quit Paris St-Germain this summer, which will alert a host of powerful clubs including Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City. (Express)

Belgium international winger Yannick Carrasco, 25, who plays in the Chinese Super League for Dalian Yifang, wants a move to the Premier League and is likely to be a target for Arsenal, who came close to signing him in January. (Sun)

Arsenal are eyeing up a summer move for Saint-Etienne's France Under-19 centre-back William Saliba, 18. (Goal.com)

Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, 28, wants to reopen talks with Manchester City in the hope of extending his contract beyond June 2020. (Mail)

Chelsea's France international midfielder N'Golo Kante, 28, is considering a move to Paris St-Germain this summer. (Talksport)

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has given a clear indication Wales forward Gareth Bale's time at the club may be over - saying he would still not have brought the 29-year-old off the bench during Sunday's defeat by Real Betis, even if he had been allowed to make a fourth substitution. (Eurosport)

Bale has told his team-mates he intends to see out the remainder of his contract at Real Madrid and will be happy to stay and 'play golf' if not selected to play. (Radioestadio, via Mail)

Manchester United will only formalise their interest in Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele, 22, when the future of fellow French midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, is clarified. (Manchester Evening News)

Lille manager Christophe Galtier has confirmed Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe, 23, linked with Manchester United, Arsenal and Bayern Munich in recent weeks, will leave the club this summer. (Manchester Evening News)

Arsenal and Juventus are monitoring Roma's Greek defender Kostas Manolas, 27. (Calciomercato)

Brighton are making progress with their planned appointment of Graham Potter as new manager. (Argus)

Celtic captain Scott Brown, 33, the former Scotland international, admits "a lot of people will be leaving" the club this summer. (Daily Record)

Marseille's World Cup-winning French defender Adil Rami, 33 - partner of former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson - has dismissed rumours that he could be on his way to Major League Soccer. (Goal.com)