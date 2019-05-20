Football gossip: Sane, Pogba, Conte, Batistuta, Giroud

Bayern Munich believe they will sign Germany international forward Leroy Sane, 23, from Manchester City this summer. (Mirror)

Manchester United will demand 160m euros (£138m) for France international midfielder Paul Pogba, 26. (Star)

Leicester's England international defender Harry Maguire, 26, is one of a number of central defenders being considered by Manchester City to replace Vincent Kompany. (Sky Sports)

New Anderlecht boss Kompany is keen for Manchester City academy coach Simon Davies and Sam Erith, the club's head of sports science, to follow him to Brussels. (Telegraph)

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has agreed terms with Inter Milan to take over as their new manager in the summer. (Guardian)

Juventus have moved away from Conte and have targeted the current Chelsea boss, Maurizio Sarri. (Sun)

Arsenal have made an offer to sign Valencia's Brazilian goalkeeper Norberto Murara, after speaking with the 29-year-old's representatives. (Star)

Former Argentina international Gabriel Batistuta, 50, yet to manage a senior professional team, is believed to have expressed an interest in the vacant managerial role at Middlesbrough. (Hartlepool Mail)

Chelsea are expected to confirm France striker Olivier Giroud, 32, has agreed to stay at the club for another year. (London Evening Standard)

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill has emerged as a candidate for West Brom's vacant managerial post. (Express and Star)

Hertha Berlin general manager Michael Preetz has held talks with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp in a bid to secure the services of Serbia international midfielder Marko Grujic, 23, for another year's loan. (Liverpool Echo)

Brighton's veteran defender Bruno, 38, is undertaking an intensive Uefa coaching course in Belfast. (Argus)