Football gossip: Cech, De Gea, Pogba, Zaha, Gomes

Arsenal and former Czech Republic keeper Petr Cech, 37, will return to Chelsea this summer in a new sporting director role. (Sky Sports)

The Gunners will look to sign Dynamo Dresden and Germany Under-21 goalkeeper Markus Schubert, 20, on a free transfer this summer as a replacement for Cech. (Bild - in German)

Manchester United are close to agreeing a £15m deal to sign Swansea's Wales winger Daniel James, 21. (Mail)

United face paying £50m for Crystal Palace's English full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 21, who manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has identified as his ideal first-choice right-back for next season. (Mirror)

Spain and United goalkeeper David de Gea, 28, has turned down a new contract with the club, with his existing deal expiring at the end of next season. (Sun)

Meanwhile, United midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, will be offered the captaincy role in an effort to convince the Frenchman to stay at Old Trafford. (ESPN)

Phil McNulty's Premier League end-of-season report Which team made a nonsense of his prediction?

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, 60, is a target for Juventus as they look to replace Massimiliano Allegri, with Roma also interested in the Italian. (Sky Sports)

The Blues will not stand in the way of Sarri if Juventus offer to pay up to £5m in compensation to take him back to Italy. (Telegraph)

Tottenham have ended their interest in signing Crystal Palace winger Wilfied Zaha, 26, after being put off by the Ivory Coast international's £100m valuation. (Evening Standard)

But Spurs have held talks to sign Celta Vigo's Uruguayan striker Maxi Gomez, 22, who has a £43m release clause in his contract. (Star)

Newcastle and West Ham are interested in signing Club Brugge Brazilian striker Wesley Moraes, 22. (Mirror)

Antonio Conte has won his legal battle against Chelsea and the Blues must now pay their former Italian manager £9m in compensation after sacking him last summer. (Times - subscription required)

Derby County manager Frank Lampard will try and sign his former Chelsea team-mate Gary Cahill if the Rams beat Aston Villa in next Monday's Championship play-off and win promotion to the Premier League. England defender Cahill, 33, did not make a Premier League start in 2018-19. (Mirror)