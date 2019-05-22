Football gossip: Terry, Cancelo, Trippier, Rakitic, Wan-Bissaka

From the section

Former England and Chelsea captain John Terry, the current Aston Villa assistant boss, is in talks with Middlesbrough about becoming their new manager. (Talksport)

Manchester City are close to signing 24-year-old Portuguese full-back Joao Cancelo, who is valued at 60m euros (£52.9m) by his club Juventus. (Record - in Portuguese)

Atletico Madrid and Napoli are interested in signing Tottenham's England international right-back Kieran Tripper, 28. (Mirror)

Spurs have made a £10m move for Leeds United's 18-year-old English winger Jack Clarke. (Mail)

Manchester United are working on a deal to sign midfielder Ivan Rakitic, 31, but Barcelona want £48m for the Croatia international. (Record)

United are to make an opening £25m bid for Crystal Palace full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 21, but the Eagles want £50m for the Englishman. (Evening Standard)

'Thank God I won title at Man Utd' Robin van Persie looks back on his playing career and picks his top three goals

Argentine Sergio Romero, 32, will be promoted to be Manchester United's first-choice goalkeeper if Spain international David de Gea, 28, leaves this summer, rather than spending big on a replacement. (Mail)

United are ready to make a formal offer for Newcastle's 21-year-old English midfielder Sean Longstaff. (ESPN)

Everton, West Ham and Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Netherlands and Marseille midfielder Kevin Strootman, 29, on loan. (Sky Sports)

Antonio Conte will make a move to sign Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 26, from Manchester United once the Italian is appointed as Inter Milan manager. (Times - subscription required)

Liverpool are closing in on a £200,000 deal to sign Polish teenage goalkeeper Jakub Ojrzynski, 16, from Legia Warsaw. (Liverpool Echo)

Wolves are leading the chase to sign £30m-rated Malian striker Moussa Marega, 28, from Porto. (Mirror)

Burnley will make a club record £15m bid to sign English defender Craig Dawson, 29, from Championship side West Brom. (Sun)

Newcastle, Southampton and Brighton all want to sign winger Harry Wilson, 22, but Liverpool want £25m for the Wales international. (Sky Sports)

Bournemouth are ready to listen to offers for English winger Jordon Ibe, 23. (Mirror)

New Brighton manager Graham Potter wants to sign England Under-20 right-back Reece James, 19, on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea. (Sun)