Football gossip: Rodriguez, Sane, Asensio, Trippier, Lukaku

Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal are all interested in signing 27-year-old Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez, who is not expected to stay at Bayern Munich after his loan deal from Real Madrid ends this summer. (Mirror)

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has confirmed the Bundesliga champions' interest in Manchester City's Germany winger Leroy Sane. (Suddeutsche Zeitung - in German)

City are preparing themselves for a bid for the 23-year-old from the German giants which would break their transfer record. (Mail)

Arsenal want to sign winger Ryan Fraser, 25, after the Europa League final, but Bournemouth want £30m for the Scotland international. (Independent)

Tottenham have contacted Real Madrid in an attempt to start negotiations over midfielder Marco Asensio, 23, but have been told Spain international is not for sale. (AS - in Spanish)

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez has told Marseille and Roma that his main priority is agreeing a new contract at St James' Park after being approached about their managerial vacancies. (Chronicle)

Four players - Italian full-back Matteo Darmian, 29, 26-year-old Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, Spanish midfielder Juan Mata, 31, and 29-year-old Argentina defender Marcos Rojo - are likely to leave Manchester United this summer. (Mirror)

Inter Milan will offer £30m plus Croatia winger Ivan Perisic, 30, for Lukaku. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Manchester City want £15m for midfielder Fabian Delph, with a number of Premier League clubs interested in the 29-year-old. (Sun)

Championship side Leeds United are also interested in bringing England international Delph back to the club where he began his professional career. (Star)

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke, 28, could leave Selhurst Park this summer after a £15m bid for the Belgium international from Chinese side Shandong Luneng Taishan. (Times - subscription required)

Napoli are favourites to sign Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier, 28, and the England international will be allowed to leave for the right offer. (Independent)

Manchester United are expected to sign 16-year-old Dutch forward Dillon Hoogewerf after he left Ajax's youth set-up. (Metro)

Arsenal are one of several clubs tracking Reading's English striker Danny Loader, 18. (Goal)

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is considering a reunion with winger Patrick Roberts, who he managed during the 22-year-old's loan spell at Celtic. The Englishman is available for a cut-price £4m from Manchester City. (Sun)

Fulham have identified Newcastle's £20m-rated English forward Dwight Gayle, 28, and Nottingham Forest's 26-year-old DR Congo striker Britt Assombalonga as replacements for Aleksandar Mitrovic, if the 24-year-old Serbia international leaves Craven Cottage this summer. (Evening Standard)