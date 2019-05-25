Football gossip: Pogba, Dybala, Sandro, Hazard, Silva, De Ligt, Fekir

Juventus are ready to offer Argentina striker Paulo Dybala, 25, and 28-year-old Brazilian left-back Alex Sandro in a swap deal for Manchester United's France midfielder Paul Pogba, 26. (Sunday Express)

Meanwhile, United are "very close" to signing Matthijs de Ligt, 19, from Ajax, despite Barcelona having been favourites to sign the Netherlands defender. (RAC1, via Metro)

Chelsea will demand Real Madrid pay £130m for 28-year-old forward Eden Hazard, although the Spanish giants only value the Belgium international at £88m. (Sky Sports)

Spanish midfielder David Silva has been offered a lucrative two-year deal by a club in Qatar and may have played his last game for Manchester City. (Sun on Sunday)

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has an offer to return to management with Japanese side Vissel Kobe. (Goal.com)

Lazio have joined Everton, Newcastle and West Ham in expressing an interest in signing Arsenal's out-of-contract England forward Danny Welbeck, 28. (Sun on Sunday)

Sliding doors moment that helped transform Man City - 20 years on Goalkeeper Weaver takes up the story of Man City's promotion back to the second tier in 1999...

Manchester United will have to pay more than £105m to sign Benfica's 19-year-old Portuguese forward Joao Felix, says the Primeira Liga club's executive manager Domingos Soares de Oliveira. (Sunday Express)

The Red Devils' bid to sign Newcastle's English midfielder Sean Longstaff, 21, could hinge on whether Rafael Benitez remains as the Magpies' boss. (Newcastle Chronicle)

AC Milan chief executive Ivan Gazidis has contacted Massimiliano Allegri to see if he wants to return to manage the club when he leaves Serie A champions Juventus at the end of the season. (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian)

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has agreed to let 25-year-old France midfielder Nabil Fekir, who almost joined Liverpool last year, leave the club this summer. (L'Equipe - in French)

Liverpool are keen to take advantage of a contract loophole to sign 17-year-old forward Joao Pedro from Fluminense, even though the Brazilian has already agreed to join Watford. (Globoesporte - in Portuguese)

Manchester United target Kalidou Koulibaly could join Real Madrid after the La Liga club made a £79m offer for the Napoli and Senegal centre-back, 27. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

Chelsea winger Victor Moses will cut short his loan deal with Fenerbahce. The 28-year-old Nigeria international hopes to be reunited with Antonio Conte when his former boss is appointed Inter Milan manager. (Football London)

Ex-Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko is set to leave Roma with the Bosnia international, 33, having agreed terms to join Inter Milan. (Sky Italia, via Football Italia)

Blackburn are weighing up a move for Everton's 21-year-old Germany-born striker Bassala Sambou, who is out of contract this summer. (Lancashire Evening Telegraph)

Another young forward could be leaving the Toffees, with Nigeria international Henry Onyekuru, 21, telling the club he wants to make his loan move to Galatasaray permanent in order to play Champions League football next season. (Fanatik - in Turkish)

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe will hold talks with Republic of Ireland midfielder Harry Arter over his future following a season-long loan at Cardiff, with Fulham among the clubs interested in signing the 29-year-old. (Bournemouth Echo)

Aston Villa are set to beat Scottish Premiership sides Rangers and Celtic to the signature of Charlton's 22-year-old English midfielder Joe Aribo. (Birmingham Mail)

Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 25, has sparked speculation he is leaving Lyon by posting a video on his Instagram story of him boarding a bright red private jet, in a matching tracksuit, with the caption: "Merci Lyon". (Mail on Sunday)