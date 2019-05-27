World sport: 10 photos we liked this week: 20-26 May

A selection of the most striking sports photographs from around the world this week.

London, England, 22 May: Joe Clarke of Great Britain (K1m) in action during a British Canoeing media day at Lee Valley White Water Centre. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Toronto, Canada, 25 May: Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (left) raises his arms in celebration after his team wins the NBA Eastern Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks with victory in game six of the series. Team-mates Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet look on as time runs out. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Ivrea, Italy, 26 May: The peloton during stage 15 of the 102nd Giro d'Italia cycle race, travelling the 232kms from Ivrea to Como. (Photo by Luk BENIES /AFP/Getty Images)

Nottwil, Switzerland, 25 May: Nathai Seebunrot (left) of Thailand competes in the men's T11 1500m race at the Para-athletics 2019 WPA Grand Prix. (Photo by EPA/URS FLUEELER)

Zhaoqing, China, 26 May: Gary Hunt of Great Britain competes in the men's 27m high diving final round on day two of the Fina High Diving World Cup at Zhaoqing High Diving Training Centre. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Dortmund, Germany, 23 May: The German rowing team for the men's eight - Martin Sauer, Hannes Ocik, Richard Schmidt, Malte Jakschik, Christopher Reinhardt, Toprben Johannesen, Jakob Schneider, Laurits Follert and Johannes Weissenfeld - rows on the Dortmund-Ems Kanal. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP / Getty Images)

Paris, France, 26 May: Taylor Townsend of the United States plays a shot in her French Open singles first-round match against Garbine Muguruza of Spain at Roland Garros. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Kissimmee, Florida, 25 May: Jamel Herring punches Masayuki Ito during their WBO super-featherweight world title fight at Osceola Heritage Park. (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)

Yangon, Myanmar, 19 May: Kritkhun Phukorawat and Chadathip Chantarat from Thailand compete in mixed pairs open category during the 16th Southeast Asia Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships. (Photo by EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING)