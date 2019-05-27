Football gossip: Ramos, Sarri, Neymar, Dybala, Barcelona, Lo Celso, Gomes

Spain defender Sergio Ramos, 33, has asked Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to let him leave the club for China. (LaSexta - in Spanish)

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has agreed terms with Juventus which would earn him a £1.2m-a-year pay rise. (Mail)

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez is the first option to be Barcelona boss if Ernesto Valverde does not continue. (RAC 1 - in Spanish)

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman, former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri and Arsenal manager Unai Emery are among the replacements being considered by for Barcelona boss Valverde. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Juventus' 25-year-old Argentina forward Paulo Dybala has confirmed he wants to remain with the Serie A champions next season, despite being linked with a move to Manchester United. (Independent)

Arsenal have made contact with AC Milan over the transfer of 20-year-old Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. (Tutto Mercato Web via Star)

Real Madrid must pay Paris St-Germain's 27-year-old Brazil forward Neymar £1.2m a week in order to take him to the Bernabeu. (AS via Mail)

Real Madrid need to raise 300m euros in player sales this summer. (Marca)

Eintracht Frankfurt's Serbia striker Luka Jovic, 21, believes the Premier League or Serie A would be a suitable destination for him as he considers his next move. (Die Welt via Mirror)

Manchester United and Real Madrid could challenge Tottenham for Real Betis' Argentina midfielder Giovani lo Celso, 23, this summer. (Mail)

Manchester City are also monitoring Lo Celso. (Manchester Evening News)

Ajax's Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, 19, says reports linking him with a summer move to Manchester United should be taken with a "pinch of salt". (Fox Sports)

West Ham have had an £18m bid for Portugal midfielder Andre Gomes, 25, rejected by Barcelona. The Spanish side want between £25m and £35m for Gomes, who spent last season on loan at Everton. (Sky Sports)

Swansea City are resigned to losing Wales winger Daniel James, 21, to Manchester United for £15m. (Manchester Evening News)

Lyon's 20-year-old French midfielder Houssem Aouar, who has also been monitored by Liverpool, would be keen to play under manager Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.(Mirror)

Germany legend Lothar Matthaus is "sure" Manchester City's Germany winger Leroy Sane, 23, will join Bayern Munich this summer. (Sky Sports - in German)

Former Chelsea and Tottenham boss Andre Villas-Boas has agreed a deal to manage Marseille. (France Football - in French)

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has told 30-year-old Germany defender Jerome Boateng that his best option would be to leave the club. (ESPN)

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says he is under no pressure to sell any of his players this summer. (Lancashire Telegraph)