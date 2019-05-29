Football gossip: Chilwell, Maddison, Dybala, Young, Gracia, Mendy

From the section

Atletico Madrid have bid £71m for Leicester City's England defender Ben Chilwell, 22, but will face competition from Manchester City. (Sun)

Leicester's English midfielder James Maddison, 22, is attracting interest from Tottenham. (Mirror)

Manchester United's England defender Ashley Young, 33, could link up with former team-mate Wayne Rooney at Major League Soccer side DC United.(Manchester Evening News)

Bayern Munich have launched an £80m bid to sign Juventus' 25-year-old Argentina forward Paulo Dybala. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

Watford's Spanish manager Javi Gracia, 49, is on a five-man shortlist to replace the outgoing Rubi at Espanyol. (Marca - in Spanish)

Lyon's French left-back Ferland Mendy, 23, is set to join Real Madrid. (AS - in Spanish)

Ajax's 19-year-old Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt is attracting interest from Real Madrid. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Valencia's Spain forward Rodrigo Moreno, 28, and Girona's Uruguay forward Cristhian Stuani, 32, are targets for Barcelona. (Marca)

West Brom have held a second round of talks with Wolfsburg's German boss Bruno Labbadia, 53, as their search for a new head coach continues. (Express & Star)

Belgium's former Wigan and Everton manager Roberto Martinez, 45, is not an option for Barcelona if they choose to dismiss current coach Ernesto Valverde. Spaniard Martinez has been strongly linked with the Barca job. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Manchester City's English winger Patrick Roberts, who spent last season on loan at Girona in Spain, is joining Premier League newcomers Norwich City on loan for the 2019-20 season. The 22-year-old has made one Premier League appearance for City. (Telegraph)

Cypriot side Apollon Limassol want Rangers' 31-year-old Northern Ireland forward Kyle Lafferty. (Daily Record)