Transfers - June 2019

Peterborough United paid Bristol City a club-record fee for striker Mo Eisa

The summer transfer window is almost upon us, with clubs looking to bolster their squads for the 2019-20 season.

Below you can track all the latest signings as they happen in England, Scotland and across the world.

For details on the transfer window - when it opens in which country and for which leagues - scroll to the bottom of this page.

For all the latest transfer rumours check out today's gossip column.

1 June

Mo Eisa [Bristol City - Peterborough] Undisclosed

Key transfer window information

Transfer window open/close dates Country/competition Opens Closes Premier League Thursday, 16 May (00:01 BST) Thursday, 8 August (17:00 BST) Scotland Tuesday, 11 June Monday, 2 September (00:00 BST) EFL Championship Monday, 6 May Thursday, 8 August EFL League One/EFL League Two Monday, 6 May End of August France Tuesday, 11 June End of August Germany Monday, 1 July End of August Italy Monday, 1 July Sunday, 18 August Spain Tuesday, 2 July End of August

The page covers signings by Premier League, English Football League and Scottish Premiership clubs, along with selected deals from overseas.