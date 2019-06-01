Transfers - June 2019

Mo Eisa in action for Bristol City
Peterborough United paid Bristol City a club-record fee for striker Mo Eisa

The summer transfer window is almost upon us, with clubs looking to bolster their squads for the 2019-20 season.

Below you can track all the latest signings as they happen in England, Scotland and across the world.

For details on the transfer window - when it opens in which country and for which leagues - scroll to the bottom of this page.

For all the latest transfer rumours check out today's gossip column.

1 June

Mo Eisa [Bristol City - Peterborough] Undisclosed

Key transfer window information

Transfer window open/close dates
Country/competitionOpensCloses
Premier LeagueThursday, 16 May (00:01 BST)Thursday, 8 August (17:00 BST)
ScotlandTuesday, 11 JuneMonday, 2 September (00:00 BST)
EFL ChampionshipMonday, 6 MayThursday, 8 August
EFL League One/EFL League TwoMonday, 6 MayEnd of August
FranceTuesday, 11 JuneEnd of August
GermanyMonday, 1 JulyEnd of August
ItalyMonday, 1 JulySunday, 18 August
SpainTuesday, 2 JulyEnd of August

The page covers signings by Premier League, English Football League and Scottish Premiership clubs, along with selected deals from overseas.

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport