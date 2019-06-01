Football gossip: Sarri, Hysaj, Townsend, Gattuso, Griezmann, Coutinho

From the section

Juventus are preparing a compensation package to prise manager Maurizio Sarri away from Chelsea. (Independent)

Napoli's 25-year-old Albanian full-back Elseid Hysaj has confirmed his intention to leave Napoli this summer, saying he needs "to win something" in his career. He is a target for Chelsea and Manchester United. (DigitAlb via Talksport)

Chelsea will try to sign Barcelona's Brazilian attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 26, if they manage to overturn their transfer ban. (Gianluca di Marzio)

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers will test Crystal Palace's resolve to keep 27-year-old English winger Andros Townsend. (Mirror)

Newcastle United have not spoken to former AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso as a possible replacement for current manager Rafael Benitez. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner reiterates that Fenway Sports Group has no intention of selling the Champions League-winning club. (Liverpool Echo)

Arsenal would like to sign Paris St-Germain's 27-year-old right-back Thomas Meunier. (Paris United)

Fiorentina, who escaped relegation from Serie A on the final weekend of the season, is being put up for sale. (Corriere della Sera - in Italian)

The performances of Sporting Lisbon midfielder and Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes, 24, have "surprised" former Old Trafford chief Jose Mourinho. (Mirror)

Barcelona want to sign Atletico Madrid's France forward Antoine Griezmann, 28, and re-sign Paris St-Germain's Brazilian striker Neymar, 27. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Meanwhile, Barcelona's leading forward Lionel Messi says he has a private WhatsApp group with Neymar and team-mate Luis Suarez. (Marca)

Inter Milan are interested in Roma's Serbian full-back Aleksandar Kolarov, 33. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Wolves' 19-year-old Norwegian left-back John Kitolano says he might be sent out on loan again. (Birmingham Mail)