World sport: 10 photos we liked this week: 27 May-2 June

A selection of the most striking sports photographs from around the world this week.

Madrid, Spain - 1 June: Jordan Henderson of Liverpool celebrates during the UEFA Champions League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)

New York, US - 1 June: Andy Ruiz Jr knocks down Anthony Joshua in the third round during their IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight title fight at Madison Square Garden. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Surrey, England - 1 June: Jockey Seamie Heffernan rides Anthony Van Dyck (R) to victory in the Derby Stakes on the second day of the Epsom Derby Festival (Photo by Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images)

Rapperswil, Switzerland - 2 June: An athlete competes in the swim leg of the IRONMAN 70.3. (Photo by Jan Hetfleisch/Getty Images)

Margaret River, Western Australia - 29 May: Seven-time WSL Champion Stephanie Gilmore of Australia advances directly to Round 3 of the 2019 Margaret River Pro after placing second in Heat 3 of Round 1 at Main Break. (Photo by Matt Dunbar/WSL via Getty Images)

Paris, France - 2 June: Johanna Konta of Great Britain serves during her ladies singles fourth round match against Donna Vekic of Croatia during day eight of the 2019 French Open. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Croce D'Aune - Monte Avena, Italy - 1 June: Ponte delle Stue during the 102nd Giro d'Italia 2019, Stage 20 194km stage from Feltre to Croce D'Aune. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Bratislava, Slovakia - 26 May: Finland goaltender Kevin Lankinen (#30) celebrates with his team-mates after beating Canada in the 2019 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship gold-medal game at Ondrej Nepela Arena. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

Madrid, Spain - 31 May: Portugal great Luis Figo practices amputee football at Champions Festival at Plaza Mayor. (Photo by Alex Caparros - Uefa/Uefa via Getty Images)