Football gossip: Pochettino, De Gea, De Ligt, Richarlison, Lukaku, Strootman

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is set to get the financial backing he wants from the board - with bids rejected for Real Betis' Argentine playmaker Giovani Lo Celso, 23, and Lyon's 22-year-old French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. They also want Celta Vigo's 22-year-old Uruguayan striker Maxi Gomez and Fulham's 19-year-old English winger Ryan Sessegnon. (Mirror)

Former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal says Ajax's Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt, 19, should join Manchester City. (Manchester Evening News)

Inter Milan want Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku but Manchester United have valued the 26-year-old at 70m euros (£62m). (Sportmediaset - in Italian)

Lukaku's move to Inter is under threat - because the club are struggling to raise £40m to meet financial fair play rules. (Sun)

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez has has two transfer targets if the Bin Zayed Group's takeover is completed - Venezuela forward Jan Hurtado, 19, of Argentine club Gimnasia La Plata and Paris St-Germain's 28-year-old German goalkeeper Kevin Trapp. (Daily Express)

Everton's Brazilian midfielder Richarlison, 22, says he is flattered by reported interest from Manchester United and Barcelona.(Teamtalk)

The chances of Spanish forward Rodrigo Moreno, 28, joining Barcelona from Valencia have increased significantly. (Sport - in Spanish)

The uncertainty over the physical condition of Manchester City's Eliaquim Mangala ended former club Porto's pursuit of the 28-year-old French defender. (A Bola - in Portuguese)

Dutch 29-year-old midfielder Kevin Strootman says Marseille want to sell him. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman says he will not leave his role to take over at Barcelona, if the La Liga champions choose to get rid of Ernesto Valverde. (De Telegraaf - in Dutch)

Southend United are leading the chase for midfielder Jordan Lyden this summer. The 23-year-old Australian was released by newly promoted Aston Villa. (Birmingham Mail)