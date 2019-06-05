Football gossip: Hazard, Van Dijk, Pogba, Fernandes, Jagielka, Etheridge

Chelsea have agreed a fee in the region of 100m euros (£88.5m) to sell Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard, 28 to Real Madrid.(Guardian)

Liverpool and Netherlands centre-back Virgil van Dijk, 27, wants to sign a new deal at Anfield. (ESPN)

Manchester United are ready to rebuff any approaches for France midfielder Paul Pogba, 26. (Mail)

Meanwhile, United will announce Sporting Lisbon and Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 24, as their first signing of the summer after the Nations League finals. (Star)

Departing Everton captain and defender Phil Jagielka could be moving north of the border when he leaves the Toffees later this month. The 36-year-old is reportedly a target for Celtic. (Sun)

Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham are all interested in £13.2m-rated Stuttgart and Turkey defender Ozan Kabak, 19. (Express)

Liverpool have inquired about Cardiff City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge, 29. (Wales Online)

Fenerbache have entered the race to sign West Bromwich Albion striker Salomon Rondon. The 29-year-old is also wanted by Wolves and Newcastle, where he spent last season on loan. (Ajansspor, in Turkish)

Southampton have agreed a £14m fee with Standard Liege for Mali forward Moussa Djenepo, 20. (Daily Echo)

However, the Saints have has a bid of around £8m rejected by Birmingham City for striker Che Adams, 22. (Mail)

Midfielder Andre Gomes, 25, has indicated he wants to join Everton on a permanent basis from Barcelona, with the Merseyside club also hopeful that defender Leighton Baines, 34, will sign a new one-year contract. (Times, subscription required)

Manchester City's young midfielder Taylor Richards, 18, is a target for Inter Milan. (Sun)

Meanwhile, Citybelieve they will beat Chelsea to the signing of Millwall's 16-year-old winger Samuel Edozie. (Evening Standard)

Premier League newcomers Norwich and Aston Villa are both tracking Antwerp and Ghana right-back Daniel Opare, 28, who may be available for just £500,000. (Sun)

Meanwhile, Villa are closing in on bringing Wolves' English defender Kortney Hause, 23, permanently to Villa Park after taking up their option to sign him after his loan spell. (Express & Star)

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has told club officials he has no intention of leaving this summer, despite interest in the 25-year-old France international from Arsenal and Manchester United. (Marca)

Juventus have completed the £13m signing of Sassuolo defender Merih Demiral, 21. (Goal.com)