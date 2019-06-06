Football gossip: Cancelo, Neymar, Draxler, De Ligt, Tielemans, Gueye

Juventus and Portugal right-back Joao Cancelo, 25, could be on his way to Manchester City in a deal worth £44m - if the Blues sell Brazil wing-back Danilo, 27. (Goal)

Brazilian forward Neymar, 27, has rejected a transfer to Real Madrid and told Paris Saint-Germain that he only wants to move to Barcelona. (Express)

Tottenham have been offered Paris St-Germain's German international forward Julian Draxler, 25, as a potential replacement for Christian Eriksen if the 27-year-old leaves. (Star)

Manchester United are out of the race to sign Matthijs de Ligt, 19, with the Netherlands defender likely to choose either Paris St-Germain or Barcelona. (Marca)

The Red Devils are targeting two big signings this month before commencing pre-season. (Sun)

Meanwhile, Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 22, who spent last season on loan at Leicester from Monaco, is wanted at Old Trafford if France's World Cup winner Paul Pogba, 26, decides to leave United in the summer. (Independent)

A coming of age for French women's football... Will the Women's World Cup be a cultural turning point for France?

Foxes and England defender Harry Maguire, 26, is set to snub a move to Manchester United, in favour of a switch to Manchester City. (Mail)

And Leicester City's 22-year-old midfielder James Maddison wants to stay at the King Power, despite interest from Manchester United and Tottenham. (Mail)

Paris Saint-Germain may make another offer for Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye, 29, this summer. (Le 10 Sport)

Everton have told Tottenham they want left-back Danny Rose, 28, and cash in order to let Lucas Digne, 25, leave Goodison Park. (Star)

Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco, 25, is edging closer to a move to Arsenal from Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang. (Mirror)

Defender Joachim Andersen, 23, could pick AC Milan over Arsenal if the Denmark 23-year-old's manager at current club Sampdoria, Marco Giampaolo, decides to move to the Rossoneri. (Metro)

German side Schalke are leading the race to sign Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny, 22, on loan. (Liverpool Echo)

Venezuela striker Salomon Rondon, 29, is set for talks with Fenerbahce after Newcastle's plans to make his loan deal from West Brom permanent hit a brick wall. (Sun)