Football gossip: Bale, Lingard, Maguire, Mourinho, Ake, Wilson, Buffon, Beckham

Manchester United want to sign Wales winger Gareth Bale, 29, on loan from Real Madrid. (Sunday Mirror)

England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 26, is set to be offered a new £130,000 a week contract extension at Manchester United. (Sun on Sunday)

Manchester United are still interested in signing Leicester and England defender Harry Maguire, 26, and Tottenham and Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld, 30. (Sunday Express)

Jose Mourinho has told friends he would seriously consider managing Newcastle and is open to talks with the club's potential new owner Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan. (Sunday Mirror)

Arsenal are close to completing a double swoop for Sampdoria's Belgium midfielder Dennis Praet, 25, and Denmark centre-back Joachim Andersen, 23. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Talksport)

Dalian Yifang and Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco, 25, is closing in on a move to Arsenal. (Sport)

Tottenham will bid £40m for Bournemouth and Netherlands centre-back Nathan Ake, 24. (Sun on Sunday)

Liverpool are willing to let Wales winger Harry Wilson, 22, leave for a fee of £21m. The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Derby and Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig are reportedly interested. (Sunday Mirror)

Legendary Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, 41, could be set for a return to his first club Parma after announcing he would leave Paris St-Germain this summer. (La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Goal - in Italian)

David Beckham wants Ecuador right-back Antonio Valencia, 33, to join his Inter Miami side. Valencia left Manchester United this summer at the end of his contract. (Sun on Sunday)

Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira says the only way the club can keep hold of forward Joao Felix, 19, is by selling him with a view to loaning him back next season. Manchester United and Manchester City are interested in the Portugal international. (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester United have made a bid of £84m for Napoli and Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 27. (Corriere dello Sport, via Mail)

Manchester United and Brazil midfielder Andreas Pereira, 23, is in line for a new four-year deal at Old Trafford. (Sun on Sunday)

Chelsea and France midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, 24, wants to stay with the Blues next season after spending last season on loan at AC Milan. (L'Equipe - in French)

Arsenal are unlikely to sign a goalkeeper this summer despite the retirement of former Czech Republic stopper Petr Cech, 37. (Sunday Mirror)

Standard Liege and Mali midfielder Moussa Djenepo, 20, will complete a move to Southampton next week after passing a medical. (Sky Sports)

Manchester City are closing in on a deal for young Millwall winger Samuel Edozie, 16. (Sun on Sunday)

English midfielder Sean Longstaff, 21, says he is "100% focused" on Newcastle despite interest from Manchester United. (Chronicle)

Premier League newcomers Aston Villa are being linked with a swoop for Celta Vigo and Uruguay forward Maxi Gomez, 22. (Birmingham Mail)

Villa have also bid 10m euros (£8.9m) for Brentford and Algeria winger Said Benrahma, 23. (Le10 Sport - in French)

Everton are preparing a move for San Lorenzo's Argentina under-20 forward Adolfo Gaich, 20. (Marca - in Spanish)

West Ham want to keep hold of English winger Michail Antonio with Crystal Palace interested in the 29-year-old. (Sun on Sunday)

Cardiff and Gabon defender Bruno Manga, 30, is a target for Turkish side Trabzonspor. (Fanatik - in Turkish)