Football gossip: Fekir, Pogba, Lukaku, Walker, Rakitic

Liverpool have no plans to resurrect a deal for Lyon playmaker Nabil Fekir, 25, despite claims in France. (Independent)

Juventus' sporting director Fabio Paratici has travelled to the London offices of Manchester United for face-to-face talks over the potential transfer of France midfielder Paul Pogba, 26. (Sky Sports Italy via Sky Sports)

Manchester United's Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 26, has agreed personal terms with Inter Milan in a deal which could earn the star £6.6m in bonuses until 2024. (Gazzetta dello Sport via Metro)

Crystal Palace's English right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 21, favours a move to Manchester United this summer. Palace value the defender at £70m. (Sky Sports)

Manchester City have been put off by Leicester's £90m valuation of centre-back Harry Maguire, 26 and the proposed transfer has been put on hold. (Daily Mail)

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde will let Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic, 31, leave the club if the right offer is made for the player. (Cadena SER - in Spanish)

Arsenal are closing in on a deal for German goalkeeper Markus Schubert, 21, from Dynamo Dresden. (Independent)

Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker, 29, is set to sign a new contract after getting back on good terms with manager Pep Guardiola. (Mirror)

Borussia Dortmund are monitoring developments with Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny, 33, who could be allowed to leave this summer. (Daily Mail)

Everton and Paris Saint-Germain are involved in the race to sign Brazilian forward David Neres, 22 from Ajax. (Esporte - Spanish)

Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser, 25, has hinted he will stay at the club for another year despite interest from Arsenal. (Mirror)

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 24, could stay with the club despite being frozen out for the second half of last season. (ESPN)

New Real Madrid signing Eden Hazard, 28, revealed ex-Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois helped persuade him to join the club. (Football.London)

Fulham midfielder Cody Drameh, 17, is set to become the latest English youngster to move to the Bundesliga in a deal with Eintracht Frankfurt. (Mirror)

On-loan Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, 24, says he "does not have a choice" but to return to the club. (L'Equipe - France)

Wolves have pulled out of the race to sign West Brom striker Salomon Rondon, 29, due to the cost of the deal. (Football Insider)

Lazio defender Jordan Lukaku is set to be offered in a swap deal for Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles, 25. (Il Messaggero - Italian)

West Ham have agreed a deal worth £40m for Villarreal attacking midfielder Pablo Fornals, 23. (Football Insider)

Tottenham are prepared to break their transfer record twice this summer to sign Real Betis playmaker Giovani Lo Celso, 23 and Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 22. (Mirror)