World sport: 10 photos we liked this week: 10-16 June

A selection of the most striking sports photographs from around the world this week.

Oakland, California, 13 June: Kawhi Leonard of the Toronto Raptors attempts a shot against the Golden State Warriors during Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

London, England, 14 June: Kimberley Woods of Great Britain competes in the Women's K1 Heats during Day One of the 2019 ICF Canoe Slalom World Cup at Lee Valley White Water Centre. (Photo of by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Pebble Beach, California, 15 June: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his second shot on the ninth hole during the third round of the 2019 US Open. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

London, England, 15 June: Giselle Ansley of Great Britain celebrates scoring a goal with her team-mates (later disallowed) during the Women's FIH Field Hockey Pro League match against the Netherlands at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images for FIH)

Lodz, Poland, 15 June: Maksym Chekh and Lee Jae-ik in action during the 2019 Fifa U20 World Cup final between Ukraine and South Korea at Lodz Stadium. (Photo by Foto Olimpik/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Las Vegas, Nevada, 15 June: Tyson Fury makes his entrance to the ring in a USA-themed outfit for his heavyweight fight against Tom Schwarz at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Fury won with a second-round TKO. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Paris, France, 16 June: Christiane Endler of Chile makes a save during the 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup Group F match against the USA at Parc des Princes. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Manchester, England, 16 June: ICC World Cup Cricket, India versus Pakistan; Rohit Sharma of India high fives captain Virat Kohli as he reaches his century at Old Trafford. (Photo by Alan Martin/Action Plus via Getty Images)

Le Man, France, 16 June: Race winner Fernando Alonso of Spain and Toyota Gazoo Racing celebrates on the podium during the 24 Hours of Le Mans. (Photo by James Moy Photography/Getty Images)

