Football gossip: Cahill, Neymar, Bale, Ndombele, Dumfries, Coutinho, Buffon

England defender Gary Cahill, 33, is wanted by former boss Antonio Conte at Inter Milan after leaving Chelsea. (Sport Mediaset - in Italian)

Paris St-Germain are willing to sell Brazil forward Neymar, 27. (L'Equipe - in French)

Real Madrid and Wales winger Gareth Bale, 29, is wanted on a season-long loan by Bayern Munich. (Sun)

Lyon's French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 22, has suggested he would be open to a move to Tottenham. (Telefoot - in French)

Manchester United want PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands right-back Denzel Dumfries, 23. (Sun)

Liverpool have entered the race to sign Besiktas' Turkish midfielder Dorukhan Tokoz, 23, with Udinese having already had a bid turned down. (Fotomac - in Turkish)

Barcelona and Brazil winger Philippe Coutinho, 27, is open to joining Chelsea. (Express)

Legendary Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, 41, says he may take a season out of football after turning down a one-year contract extension at PSG. (Corriere dello Sport, via Goal)

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has warned he no longer wants to see "celebrity behaviour" from his players. (France Football - in French)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola wants to bring Eibar's Spanish goalkeeper Asier Riesgo, 35, to Etihad Stadium. (Sun)

Eden Hazard is the latest to move to the Bernabeu... Are Real Madrid starting a new Galacticos era?

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Monaco midfielder Youri Tielemans. The Belgium international, 22, has been on loan at Leicester since January. (Star)

Everton and Croatia midfielder Nikola Vlasic, 21, looks set to join CSKA Moscow on a permanent deal after spending last season on loan at the club. (Championat - in Russian)

Watford will join the race for West Brom defender Craig Dawson, with Burnley also interested in the 29-year-old. (Sun)

Former Real Madrid and Brazil left-back Roberto Carlos, 46, says he nearly joined Aston Villa in 1995. (Birmingham Mail)

England under-21 goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 22, says he feels ready to be Manchester United's number one after spending last season on loan at Sheffield United. (Mail)

Brentford's French forward Neal Maupay, 22, is in talks with La Liga side Sevilla. (L'Equipe - in French)