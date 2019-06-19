Football gossip: Lampard, Wan-Bissaka. Pogba, Rice, Maguire

Chelsea hope to appoint Derby boss Frank Lampard as their new manager on a three-year deal by the end of the week. (Standard)

Manchester United have agreed a £55m fee with Crystal Palace for 21-year-old England Under-21 defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka. (Record)

However, those claims have been denied elsewhere, with the two clubs still locked in talks. (Mail)

Paris St-Germain striker Neymar has been looking at houses in Barcelona, fuelling rumours the 27-year-old Brazil international is set to return to the Nou Camp. (Sport)

Bayern Munich are set to rival Manchester City in the race to sign 22-year-old Spain midfielder Rodri from Atletico Madrid. (AS - in Spanish)

Jorginho is ready to quit Chelsea and follow Maurizio Sarri to Juventus just a year after the 27-year-old Brazil midfielder joined from Napoli for £50m. (Mirror)

Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Southampton's 29-year-old England full-back Ryan Bertrand. (Mail)

West Ham have told Manchester United and Manchester City that they have no intention of selling England international midfielder Declan Rice, 20, this summer. (Sky Sports).

Arsenal have made Celtic's 22-year-old Scotland full-back Kieran Tierney a top transfer target this summer. (Mail)

Sporting Lisbon are in talks with Liverpool over a deal to sign 19-year-old Portuguese winger Rafael Camacho. (Standard)

Norwich are determined to hang on to 19-year-old English full-back Max Aarons despite interest from Manchester United. (Telegraph)

Arsenal are preparing a bid for Red Bull Salzburg's 18-year-old Hungary winger Dominik Szoboszlai. (Football Insider)

Goalkeeper Tom Heaton has turned down the offer of a new contract at Burnley. The 33-year-old England international will enter the final year of his current deal at Turf Moor next month. (Guardian)

Juventus are confident of beating Real Madrid to the signing of Manchester United's France midfielder Paul Pogba, 26. (Mirror)

Alternatively, Pogba fears he could be priced out of a move to Real Madrid by Manchester United's £160m valuation of the midfielder. (Telegraph)

Leicester's England defender Harry Maguire, 26, has yet to make a decision about his future amid interest from Manchester United and Manchester City. (Manchester Evening News)

Napoli have agreed a £4m deal to sign Arsenal's Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina, 30. (Football.London)

England Under-21 goalkeeper Dean Henderson will sign a new contract at Manchester United before rejoining Sheffield United on a season-long loan. The 22-year-old was part of the Blades side that earned promotion to the Premier League last season. (Mirror)

Brighton are close to agreeing a deal with Portsmouth for English defender Matt Clarke, 22. (Sky Sports)

Sheffield United, Aston Villa and West Brom are all interested in signing Blackburn forward Bradley Dack. (Mail)

West Brom are in talks with Arsenal over a deal to sign English defender Carl Jenkinson. Scottish champions Celtic are also interested in the 27-year-old. (Sky Sports)