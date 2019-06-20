Football gossip: Neymar, Bale, James, Felix, Pogba, Maguire, Rodri

Brazil forward Neymar, 27, continues to seek a return to Barcelona and does not intend to play for Paris St-Germain again. (Sport - in Spanish)

Real Madrid have made a bid for Neymar, offering PSG 130m euros (£115.5m), plus Wales forward Gareth Bale, 29, or Colombian forward James Rodriguez, 27. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Atletico Madrid are close to completing the 120m euros (£106.7m) signing of Benfica forward Joao Felix, meaning Manchester United will miss out on the 19-year-old Portugal international. (Evening Standard)

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's efforts to rebuild his squad are being held up because Manchester United are frustrating clubs with a series of low offers for targets. (Evening Standard)

Solskjaer wants Man Utd to sell French midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, after being told he has £100m to spend this summer. (Star)

Manchester City are poised to beat Man Utd to the £65m signing of Leicester's Harry Maguire, with a medical pencilled in for the England centre-half, 26. (Star)

Atletico Madrid's Spanish midfielder Rodri has chosen to join Man City instead of Bayern Munich, with the 22-year-old to join City for £62m. (Kicker - in German)

Star names at Africa Cup of Nations What to look out for at this summer's tournament

Man City are considering signing Eibar's Asier Riesgo on a free transfer and making the 35-year-old Spaniard their third-choice goalkeeper. (Manchester Evening News)

Everton have opened talks with Chelsea about signing Kurt Zouma on a permanent deal after the French defender, 24, spent last season on loan at Goodison Park. (Telegraph)

Tottenham have held talks with the agent of Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 24, over a move from Sporting Lisbon. (Telegraph)

Lyon have had a £16m bid turned down for Arsenal and Tottenham target Joachim Andersen, but the 23-year-old Danish defender is rated at £31m by his club Sampdoria. (Star)

Juventus hope to secure a deal to sign Adrien Rabiot from Paris St-Germain, with the 24-year-old French midfielder out of contract this summer. (Goal)

Granit Xhaka, 26, is set to be handed the Arsenal captaincy after Atletico Madrid ended their interest in the Gunners' Swiss midfielder. (Star)

Liverpool do not plan to sell Divock Origi this summer, despite the 24-year-old Belgium striker having just a year left on his contract. (Liverpool Echo)

Claude Makelele is being lined up for a role at managerless Chelsea after the former Blues midfielder left his job as head coach of Belgian side Eupen. (Evening Standard)

Brighton are set to complete the signing of 22-year-old Portsmouth defender Matt Clarke for £5m. (Sun)

Chief executive Tony Scholes says he will reveal Stoke City's new signings before the first team return for pre-season next week. (Stoke Sentinel)