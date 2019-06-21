Football gossip: Pogba, Lukaku, Neymar, Trippier, Bellerin, Lampard, Willian

Real Madrid have made Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, their primary target this summer, ahead of Tottenham and Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen, 27. (Goal)

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told the club to sell Pogba to the highest bidder, with Juventus also interested. (Star)

Tottenham will demand 22-year-old Spain winger Marco Asensio as part of an exchange deal if Real Madrid move for Eriksen. (Sun)

Inter Milan are keen to sign Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, 26, but need to offload 26-year-old Argentine forward Mauro Icardi to finance the deal for the Belgian. (Guardian)

Tottenham expect Juventus to make a bid for right-back Kieran Trippier, 28, and are willing to sell the England international for around £25m. (Telegraph)

Paris St-Germain have told Barcelona that 27-year-old Brazil forward Neymar is not for sale at any price. (Mail)

Real Madrid plan to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG next summer but need the 20-year-old France forward to hand in a transfer request. (AS)

Atletico Madrid are interested in Arsenal's Spanish right-back Hector Bellerin, 24, and are prepared to offer Spanish winger Vitolo, 29, as part of a deal. (Telegraph)

Chelsea will not make a decision over whether to sell France defender Kurt Zouma, 24, to Everton until they have a new manager in place. (Star)

The Blues are prepared to pay Derby the £4m needed to release Frank Lampard from his contract and expect to finalise his appointment as their new manager next week. (ESPN)

Chelsea have given former goalkeeper Petr Cech a role as technical and performance adviser in the hope he will work closely with Lampard. (Guardian)

Chinese club Shanghai Greenland Shenhua have made a £17.8m offer for Willian, 30, but the Brazil playmaker will reject a lucrative contract to stay at Chelsea. (UOL Esporte, via Metro)

Watford have joined Aston Villa and Bournemouth in a race to sign Burnley and England goalkeeper Tom Heaton, 33, who only has one year left on his contract. (Sun)

Arsenal are reassessing their options after deals for Dalian Yifang's Belgian winger Yannick Carrasco and Bournemouth and Scotland forward Ryan Fraser, both 25, stalled. (Evening Standard)

Real Madrid are refusing to let Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez leave the club on loan this season, instead they want a permanent deal amid interest from Napoli in the 27-year-old. (Goal)

Real Madrid hopes new tax breaks set to be introduced in Italy will help them offload Rodriguez and Spain midfielder Isco, 27, to Serie A clubs. (Mail)

New Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri is not looking to sign Italy midfielder Jorginho, 27, from former club Chelsea. (Sun)