World sport: 10 photos we liked this week: 17-23 June

  • From the section Sport

A selection of the most striking sports photographs from around the world this week.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JUNE 23: Three-time WSL Champion Carissa Moore advances to the final of the 2019 Oi Rio Pro after winning Semi Final Heat 2 at Saquarema on June 23, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Thiago Diz/WSL via Getty Images)
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 23 June: Three-time World Surf League champion Carissa Moore advances to the final of the 2019 Oi Rio Pro after winning semi-final heat two at Saquarema. (Photo by Thiago Diz/WSL via Getty Images)
Argentina hold a pre game huddle for last minute instructions during the Women's FIH Field Hockey Pro League match between Netherlands and Argentina at Kampong Stadium on June 20, 2019 in Utrecht, Netherlands. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
Utrecht, Netherlands, 20 June: Argentina hold a huddle for last-minute instructions before the Women's FIH Hockey Pro League match against the Netherlands. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 20: Julio Urias #7 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the San Francisco Giants in the third inning at Dodger Stadium on June 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. The Dodgers won 9-8. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)
Los Angeles, USA, 20 June: Julio Urias of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the San Francisco Giants in the third inning at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers won 9-8. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)
ASCOT, ENGLAND - JUNE 20: A general view of racegoers watching a race from the Village Enclosure on day 3 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2019 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse )
Ascot, England, 20 June: A general view of racegoers watching a race from the village enclosure on day three of Royal Ascot. (Photo by Stuart C Wilson/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse)
ISSAQUAH, WASHINGTON - JUNE 21: Raffe Paulis sets the ball while competing against Taylor Crabb and Jake Gibb during the AVP Seattle Open at Lake Sammamish State Park on June 21, 2019 in Issaquah, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
Issaquah, Washington, USA, 21 June: Raffe Paulis sets the ball while competing against Taylor Crabb and Jake Gibb during beach volleyball's AVP Seattle Open at Lake Sammamish State Park. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
ROME, ITALY - JUNE 22: Chad Guy Bertran Le Clos of South Africa Republic competes in the men's 200 m Butterfly Final A during the 56th 'Sette Colli' international swimming trophy at Foro Italico on June 22, 2019 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)
Rome, Italy, 22 June: Chad le Clos of South Africa competes in the men's 200m butterfly during the Sette Colli Trophy international swimming meet. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)
21st June 2019, OBrien Group Arena, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; 2019 Ice Hockey Classic, Canada versus USA; Ryan Siroky and Jake Kulevich of USA celebrate scoring a goal (photo by Morgan Hancock/Action Plus via Getty Images)
Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 21 June: Ryan Siroky and Jake Kulevich of the USA celebrate scoring a goal against Canada in the Ice Hockey Classic. (Photo by Morgan Hancock/Action Plus via Getty Images)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 21: Jarryd Roughead of the Hawks handballs during the round 14 AFL match between the Sydney Swans and the Hawthorn Hawks at the Sydney Cricket Ground on June 21, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
Sydney, Australia, 21 June: Jarryd Roughead of the Hawthorn Hawks in action during the Australian rules AFL match against the Sydney Swans. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
SONOMA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 America's Tire Ford, leads Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Mobil 1 Ford, during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on June 21, 2019 in Sonoma, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)
Sonoma, California, USA, 21 June: Brad Keselowski leads Kevin Harvick during practice for the Monster Energy Nascar Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)
POZNAN, POLAND - JUNE 21: (bow) Ruby Tew, Emma Dyke, Lucy Spoors, Kelsey Bevan of New Zealand compete Womens Eight (W8+) during 2019 World Rowing Cup II on June 21, 2019 in Poznan, Poland. (Photo by ADAM NURKIEWICZ/Getty Images)
Poznan, Poland, 21 June: Ruby Tew, Emma Dyke, Lucy Spoors and Kelsey Bevan of New Zealand compete as part of the women's eight crew during the World Rowing Cup. (Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images)

All photographs are subject to copyright.

Check out last week's photo gallery and see some of the best news pictures of the week.

Top Stories