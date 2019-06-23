European Games: Alice Schlesinger wins judo silver for Great Britain

Schlesinger (in white) has competed at three Olympic Games, two for Israel and one for Great Britain

Alice Schlesinger won judo silver for Great Britain on the second day of the European Games in Minsk - her biggest success after switching from representing Israel in 2012.

Schlesinger was well beaten in her -63kg final by triple world champion Claressa Agbegnenou.

The 31-year-old is targeting her fourth Olympic Games in Tokyo next year.

"I have been through a difficult year with illness, but I'm really happy with where I am now," she said.

"This is a really good way to come back and continue going in the right direction."

Elsewhere in the Belarus capital, Great Britain secured another silver medal thanks to Naomi Folkard and Patrick Huston in the archery mixed team recurve competition.

The pair were beaten 5-1 in the final by Italy, but it capped another strong day from the GB archery team, after Folkard had teamed up with Sarah Bettles and Bryony Pitman to win women's team gold on Saturday.

There was also a bronze medal for Aaron Heading in the men's shotgun trap.