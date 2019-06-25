Football gossip: Ndombele, Ben Yedder, Origi, Hernandez, Griezmann, Buffon

Tottenham are closing in on the signing of Lyon's France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 22, for a club-record £60m. Ndombele played 34 games last season as Lyon qualified for the Champions League by finishing third in Ligue 1. (Sun)

Spurs are also close to signing Leeds United's 18-year-old winger Jack Clarke for around £8.5m. Clarke made 22 Championship appearances in 2018-19. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United want Sevilla and France forward Wissam Ben Yedder, 28, and will trigger his £35.8m release clause. (ABC de Sevilla)

Manchester United are also interested in 15-year-old French forward Mathis Rayan Cherki who plays for Lyon and is attracting the attention of Real Madrid, Juventus, Barcelona and Bayern Munich. (Telegraph)

Chelsea granted permission to speak to Lampard Would gambling on unproven boss pay off for Chelsea?

Liverpool's Belgium international goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, 31, is wanted by Crystal Palace. The Eagles are prepared to pay £8m for Mignolet, who has two years to run on his contract. (Evening Standard)

However, the Reds do not intend to sell Mignolet to Palace and will only consider letting the keeper leave if the fee is acceptable. (ESPN)

Liverpool forward Divock Origi, who scored in the Champions League final win over Tottenham in June, is wanted by Real Betis, with the Spanish club preparing a bid of around £10m for the Belgium international. (BeIn Sports - in French)

West Ham's Mexico forward Javier Hernandez, 31, is looking to leave and move to Spain, and the Hammers want to sign Celta Vigo's Uruguay striker Maxi Gomez. (Evening Standard)

Leicester have won the £8m race to sign Luton's English defender James Justin, beating Premier League newcomers Aston Villa and Scottish champions Celtic to the 21-year-old. (Mirror)

Former Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, 41, is in advanced negotiations for a return to Juventus from Paris St-Germain on a one-year contract, with a future as a director. (Sky Italia via Football Italia)

Barcelona are due to complete the signing of France Wold Cup winner Antoine Griezmann for £107m from Atletico Madrid after a release clause in his contract comes into force on 1 July. (Telegraph)

Roma's Italy winger Stephan El Shaarawy, 26, has agreed to join Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua in a £16.11m deal. (Il Tempo)

Napoli could bring Diego Maradona's iconic number 10 shirt out of retirement as they attempt to persuade Real Madrid's Colombia forward James Rodriguez to join. (Daily Mail)

Lincoln City boss Danny Cowley and former West Brom manager Darren Moore are favourites to take charge of Derby County if Frank Lampard leaves for Chelsea. (Derby Telegraph)

Reading's Gambian forward Mo Barrow is wanted by four Ligue 1 clubs including Montpellier and Rennes. The 26-year-old former Swansea City player is also being eyed by several Turkish sides and wants to leave the Royals after two years. (getreading)